Bowser (D), as part of her budget proposal, said design planning would begin next year and that construction would be completed in 2024. Her decision surprised Ivy City activists and residents who, less than a decade ago, successfully defeated a city plan to turn the school into a bus depot.
“I’m glad I lived to see it,” said Brenda Ingram, 65, who grew up in Ivy City and still lives there, down the street from the boarded-up, red brick school. “The way it was going, I thought I would be dead and gone before anything ever happened.”
For decades, Ivy City youngsters have lived without the public playgrounds and ballfields many neighborhoods take for granted, a disparity that sharpened as the area became flush with luxury housing, restaurants, and bars.
The pressure on the city to provide public amenities grew last year after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked a national push to address racial and socio-economic inequities.
Bowser had supported a developer’s 2016 proposal to pay for the remodeling of Crummell as part of broader project to build 343 units of mostly market-rate housing on the school’s two-acre property. But that plan stalled because of opposition from activists and neighborhood residents, who feared that the new housing would create new economic pressures for the surrounding neighborhood.
More recently, D.C. Council member Kenyon McDuffie (D-Ward 5), whose district includes Ivy City, blocked Bowser’s effort to amend land-use policy to allow for housing on the parcel and demanded that she fund the community center.
Bowser, in remarks after unveiling her budget to the council, said she had always planned to remodel Crummell. She also said she has not surrendered her hope that part of the property eventually would be devoted to new housing.
“We shouldn’t be talking about either or, recreation or housing,” she said. “We should be talking about both … The council can still act, so that we can have affordable housing there.”
McDuffie, who learned of the mayor’s decision to fund the recreation center at her budget briefing, said she was “responding to decades of community outrage over the lack of investment.”
In recent weeks, John Falcicchio, the mayor’s chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development, had been noncommittal when asked if Bowser would fund the renovation.
Falcicchio, in a text message, said Thursday that Bowser decided to approve the expenditure because she “was moved” by the advocacy of Ivy City residents. He singled out Mya Stuckey, 15, whom he met during a neighborhood tour after she had advocated for the community center in testimony before the D.C. Council.
“Mya moved it forward,” he texted.
Falcicchio emailed the teenager, as well as an Ivy City community leader, at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday to tell them of the mayor’s funding decision. But Mya — a second-generation Ivy City resident — didn’t fully digest the significance until a friend texted her Thursday while she was at the Maret School, an elite private school in Northwest Washington that she attends on a scholarship.
“I was in class so I couldn’t get up and start dancing,” she said in an interview. “Wow. It’s overwhelming. I did not see this coming. I feel like there should be some confetti or something.”
Bowser’s decision represents a victory for Empower DC, the advocacy group whose executive director, Parisa Norouzi, has been advocating for the community center for two decades. She also has fought proposals for market-rate housing at the site.
“Oh my god, when I first saw the news, I was screaming and crying, and my daughter asked, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” Norouzi said. “I’m not in this to hit my head against the wall for decades. We want to move from fighting against the bad proposal to working towards the actual vision and what opportunities can be there.”