He marched alongside Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and a small group of people carrying an orange banner and waving flag near the front of the parade.

Evans, who had been the council’s longest serving member, later sat with current officeholders in the front row of a stage overlooking dance performances.

Interesting #ChineseNewYear2020 parade featuring Jack Evans along with Mayor Bowser. pic.twitter.com/dXe188Jpmd — Michelle P. Evans (@MPhippsEvans) January 26, 2020

Mendelson told Evans that it would be inappropriate for him to join other elected officials in presenting a ceremonial council resolution commemorating the Year of the Rat, a spokeswoman for the chairman said. Evans did not join.

Mendelson “doesn’t have any control over who shows up, but he thought it was inappropriate that Evans was walking with elected officials,” said Lindsey Walton, the chairman’s spokeswoman.

Evans, who represented Ward 2 for 29 years, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

After Evans announced his resignation, Bowser said he was reaping consequences for “very significant mistakes.” A spokeswoman for the mayor did not immediately return a request for comment on his parade appearance.

Raymond Lee, the parade commander, said he was not aware that Evans recently resigned and did not think much of his presence.

“He just showed up on his own as far as I know, and he always come to the parade,” said Lee. “We’re not supposed to get involved in politics.”

Huh. Look who is still on stage . He quit over ethics violations, didn’t he? pic.twitter.com/YuVF4YJlli — ker_dc (@ker_dc) January 26, 2020

Evans resigned after several ethics probes found he used his public positions, including as chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transity Authority board, to benefit private consulting clients who paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He has also been the subject of a federal investigation that has involved subpoenas to city government for records about Evans’s private clients and an FBI search of Evans’s Georgetown home. Evans has not been charged with a crime.

The D.C. Board of Elections has scheduled a June 16 special election to serve the rest of Evans’s term, which runs through the end of the year. It will be held a week after the Democratic primary election for a four-year term in the Ward 2 seat, which is tantamount to the general election in a deep blue city.

Before his resignation, Evans had considered mounting a political comeback and running for his seat again this year, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations with Evans.