The abortion rider created significant barriers to abortion access for low-income women in the city. It was supported by Republicans in Congress, which has oversight of the D.C. budget because the District is not a state. But with Democratic majorities in both chambers, Republicans won’t likely have the leverage to restore the rider during the budget process.
D.C. residents can possess and grow small amounts of marijuana, thanks to a voter-approved law from 2014. But the federal rider long kept in place by Republican members of Congress prohibits the city from regulating and taxing recreational sales of the drug, blocking the opening of marijuana shops and a potentially lucrative revenue option.
City leaders were optimistic earlier this year that having a Democratic president in the White House, and Democrats narrowly in control of both chambers of Congress, would lead to the removal of the marijuana rider from the federal budget.
House Democrats — who just last month on a party-line voted passed a bill to make D.C. a state — could ignore Biden’s proposal and remove the rider. Still, the lack of support from the White House could complicate negotiations in the evenly divided Senate.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has previously said that Biden supports states’ rights to legalize recreational marijuana. Biden has stopped short of endorsing legalization himself, however.
At a briefing last month, Psaki said the president “supports leaving decisions regarding legalization for recreational use up to the states, rescheduling cannabis as a Schedule II drug so researchers can study its positive and negative impacts and, at the federal level, he supports decriminalizing marijuana use and automatically expunging any prior criminal records.”
Psaki also said Biden supports legalizing medicinal marijuana — which is already legal in the District.
White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday about Biden’s decision to keep the D.C. marijuana rider in place.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in February proposed the Safe Cannabis Sales Act of 2021, in anticipation of the city being able to launch its own marijuana industry. The bill would legalize recreational marijuana dispensaries, require automatic expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana convictions and distribute marijuana sales tax revenue to certain wards and programs to help disadvantaged residents.