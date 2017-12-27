The District government said it will activate its emergency plan for cold weather Wednesday night as the area prepares for a drop in temperatures.

That means more services — including access to emergency shelters and overnight warming sites — will be available to residents though 7 a.m. Tuesday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office said.

Homeless people can get free transportation to an emergency shelter or warming site by calling 311 or the city’s toll-free Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093.

D.C. has the highest per capita rate of homelessness of any city in the country, with 124 residents per 10,000 living without a home, according to a 2016 survey by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The Department of Human Services issues a Cold Emergency Alert when the temperature is expected to fall to 15 degrees or below, including wind chill, or if the temperature falls below 20 degrees with steady precipitation or the accumulation of snow. Current forecasts predict the wind-chill temperature will be below 15 degrees early Wednesday and will drop to 12 degrees Sunday.

A prolonged period of bitter cold will be moving through many parts of the country as 2017 comes to an end. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

Emergency shelter locations:

For women

•New Covenant Baptist Church: 1301 W Street SE

•Community of Christ Church: 3526 Massachusetts Avenue NW

•Sherwood Recreation Center: 640 10th Street NE

•King Greenleaf Recreation Center: 201 N Street SW

•Harriet Tubman Shelter: DC General Building 9, 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE

•Nativity Shelter: 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

•Patricia Handy Place for Women: 810 5 Street NW

For men

•Banneker Recreation Center: 2500 Georgia Avenue NW

•Kennedy Recreation Center: 1401 7th Street NW

•Sacred Heart Church: 16th Street and Park Road NW

•Salvation Army: 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

•Community for Creative Non-Violence: 425 2nd Street NW

•Raymond Recreation Center: 3725 10th Street NW

•801 East Shelter: 801 Making Life Better Lane SE

•Adams Place Shelter: 2210 Adams Place NE

•New York Avenue Shelter: 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Co-ed shelters

•Emery Heights Community Center: 5801 Georgia Avenue NW