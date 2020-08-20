A key benchmark in that strategy is to cut the number of newly infected people from nearly 400 in 2015 to about 200 in 2020 — a goal public health authorities described as an ambitious but achievable.

AD

The annual public health report shows 282 D.C. residents contracted the virus last year, a 16 percent year-over-year decline after several years of little movement.

AD

But public health experts have said it’s unlikely for the city to see the significant additional decline that would be needed to achieve the mayor’s goal one year from now.

Experts have also said covid-19 has made it more challenging to reach people in need of HIV treatments that reduce the spread of the virus.

City health officials attributed the latest decline to the rise in a daily prophylactic pill, commonly known as PrEP, that cuts the risk of HIV transmission by 90 percent. But the number of people who started taking the drug last year was 1,700, the District reported, down from 3,400 in 2018 — raising the possibility that it will have less impact on new cases this year.

Gay or bisexual black men and black women continue to be at the greatest risk of contracting the virus, the report showed.

AD

AD

Men having sex with men continues to be the leading source of transmission, accounting for more than half of new cases in 2019. But those cases declined to 155 in 2019, from 198 in 2015. Women having sex with men is the second leading cause — linked to a fifth of cases.

People in their 20s and 30s contracted nearly two-thirds of new infections last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended life in the District in 2020, triggering widespread shutdowns of bars and clubs and altering people’s social interactions. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the city’s top public health official, said doctors are still prioritizing HIV patients for visits, blood tests and medication refills. But the city has also seen a 60 percent decline this year over last year in people coming in for annual check-ups, which is often where people are tested for HIV.

AD

AD

In addition to slashing new cases in half by 2020, Bowser set a goal of having at least 90 percent of residents living with HIV know their status and be in treatment. In addition, she wanted at least 90 percent of those in treatment to have viral loads so low that they cannot infect others.

The District is on the brink achieving all three goals, the report said. Ninety percent know their status, 80 percent are in treatment and 87 percent of those in treatment cannot infect others.

The nation’s capital has come a long way since AIDS ravaged communities in the 1990s — an era when the city’s population was substantially lower than it is now but new infections topped 1,000 annually.

AD

And because of advances in treatment, the virus is not longer akin to a death sentence. Between 2013 and 2017, a total of 399 residents succumbed to the virus, about the same number of annual deaths recorded in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More than twice that number of HIV-infected people died of other causes during the more recent period, an indicator that shows that, through treatment, the virus has become significantly less fatal.

AD

While officials across the nation have heralded the end of the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic, they are now pursuing the tougher job of eliminating the virus nearly completely. The threshold for ending an epidemic is when less than one percent of the population has the disease.

Strategies for doing so has transformed from the days of urging safe sex or abstaining from sex and intravenous drugs.

AD

Instead, the daily PrEP pill offers an alternative prevention method for people who forget or prefer not to wear condoms, or for people who want to protect themselves if their sexual partners stray.

But the District hasn’t abandoned condoms as a strategy and still distributes more than 4 million annually. With the pandemic hampering in-person distribution this year, health officials are instead offering to mail free at-home HIV test kits and 10 condoms to any resident who requests one.

AD

Researchers have also learned that HIV cannot be transmitted by people who have undergone treatment that reduces the presence of virus to the point where it cannot be detected by a standard blood test. Seven in ten people with HIV in the District have reached that point.

AD

A safe needle exchange program has nearly eliminated the spread of the virus among intravenous drug users.