WASHINGTON, DC: Attorney General Karl A. Racine speaks to reporters on June 13, 2019. Racine announced Thursday he is filing a complaint against a Maryland-based landlord company for discriminating against residents with housing vouchers. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The D.C. attorney general filed a lawsuit Thursday against Curtis Investment Group, Inc., owner of several apartment buildings in Wards 7 and 8, alleging that it discriminated against low-income renters who use public subsidies.

Attorney General Karl A. Racine is seeking an injunction to stop the Maryland-based real estate and property management company from engaging in discriminatory practices, according to a statement from his office.

The lawsuit, filed in D.C. Superior Court, is one of the first actions taken by the attorney general’s new civil rights section as part of an effort to fight housing discrimination in the District, where rising real estate prices have made affordable housing scarce.

Racine’s office argues that Curtis violated the District’s Human Rights Act by posting discriminatory online ads and refusing to accept certain forms of housing assistance, including housing vouchers.

According to the complaint, the company explicitly states in advertisements placed on its website and on third-party services, “**NOT ACCEPTING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME**” .

The complaint also said Curtis does not accept payments from the District’s rapid re-housing program, which attempts to quickly move homeless people into apartments by subsidizing their rent for up to a year.

Curtis owns four buildings in the city - Camelot Square at 3200 E Street SE, Cornerstone at 1800 Minnesota Avenue SE, Wheeler Park at 3211-3221 Wheeler Road SE and Oxon Run Manor at 207 Mississippi Ave. SE.

The District’s Human Rights Act specifically outlaws housing discrimination based on source of income, making it illegal for landlords to refuse to rent to tenants because they rely on vouchers, Racine said in a statment.

The office also sent letters to technology companies, such as Zillow, Craigslist and CoStar Group, the company that owns Apartments.com, to request assistance in eliminating discriminatory housing advertisements.

About 10,500 families in the District depend on the federally-funded Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is the successor to the Section 8 rental voucher program. The program, which is administered locally by the D.C. Housing Authority, allows low-income residents to rent private housing at market rates. They pay a portion of the rent based on their income, and the rest is paid by the D.C. Housing Authority directly to the landlord.

“This assistance is critical in a city where many households are severely rent burdened and spend more than half of their monthly income on rent,” the complaint read.

The office said it established the Civil Rights Section in response to the federal government’s failure to enforce civil rights protections as well as an increased number of hate crimes in the District.

“Discrimination still makes it hard for too many people to find safe and affordable places to live, find jobs that pay living wages, get a high-quality education, or simply live happy and productive lives,” Racine said in a statement.

In July, the office will ask District residents to share their experiences with discrimination at five listening sessions. . The first will be 6 to 8 p.m. July 9 at the Woodridge Neighborhood Library.

