But he says he also wants to continue the work he launched as the first elected attorney general of the nation’s capital, where he has gone after landlords and employers locally and filed high-profile national lawsuits against Facebook, the Catholic Church and President Trump.

“Those national aspects of our work, in addition to standing up to the hate coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is yet another reason I feel doubly committed to the Office of Attorney General and using our law to protect our values and vulnerable people,” he said in an interview.

Bowser has not said whether she would seek a third term. A recent poll by The Post found that she enjoys broad approval ratings, with a slight majority of respondents saying they would support a third term. Bowser hinted at running for office again at a January event with city employees, telling attendees to “wait for the next seven years” with a broad grin.



Racine said there are some scenarios in which he believes he could serve the city best as mayor. Several members of the D.C. Council are believed to be weighing runs for higher office.

“I am very deeply concerned that the District of Columbia is moving in a direction where it’s intentionally leaving vulnerable residents behind,” Racine said, referring to the gentrification and wealth disparities that have overtaken broad swaths of the city. “I am very much against that course of action, and it would be issues like that that would cause me to reflect on whether another office would allow the ability to impact that issue and others.”

Racine considered challenging Bowser in 2018 but opted not to, paving the way for Bowser to easily win reelection with no credible opponents.

Racine’s office does not have the power to prosecute felonies, but he has used his powers to enforce consumer protection laws.

He said a new public corruption division set to be launched in the coming weeks would be able to bring false claim actions and prosecute misdemeanor charges against politicians and those trying to illegally influence them. Felony cases would still be brought by federal prosecutors.

Racine cited the case involving Evans, who resigned from his Ward 2 seat in January after a series of investigations found ethics violations. Evans was under federal investigation, but has not been charged.

The probes of Evans first focused on whether he improperly proposed legislation to help Digi Outdoor Media in its quest to install digital advertising signs across downtown D.C. Evans had received stock and consulting fees from the company before proposing the legislation, but said he returned both measures.

Racine’s office recently prevailed in litigation against the sign venture

“It became clear as a result of our work in Digi that former council member Jack Evans was corrupt,” said Racine. “Circumstances like Digi are just the tip of the iceberg, and we want to be part of the change that’s necessary to what I think is a pay-to-play culture.”

Racine’s office has become something of a launching pad for aspiring politicians. Two of his former employees have been elected to the council and are running for a second termthis year: Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8).

Another three people from his office are seeking council seats: Veda Rasheed in Ward 7, Brooke Pinto in Ward 2 and Janeese Lewis George in Ward 4. Racine has endorsed Pinto in the Ward 2 race; her competitors include Evans, who is seeking to regain the seat. Evans could not be reached for comment.

Racine also said he would consider working for a Democratic presidential administration, if the Democratic nominee wins in November, or returning to the private sector. He endorsed Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) for president last year, and told Politico he would consider serving as her attorney general.