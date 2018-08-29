The owners and occupants of a property in Northeast D.C. have violated city environmental laws repeatedly by spilling oil into neighborhood streets and threatening local waterways for the past 10 years, according to a lawsuit Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed this week.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court, is the “culmination of a pattern of environmental violations spanning a decade” the attorney general’s office said.

According to the lawsuit, owners of the property and the auto repair and sales shops located there have failed to properly store hazardous materials; allowed oil spills and seepage into a nearby tributary of the Anacostia River; and avoided fines for environmental violations.

“These businesses flouted the law for far too long, threatening the health and safety of District residents and the Anacostia River,” Racine (D) said in a statement.

The property, located at 2201 Channing St. NE, is in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood, a few hundred feet from a storm water basin that discharges into Hickey Run, which flows into the Anacostia.

“The Anacostia River and Hickey Run are resources that suffer from severe degradation due to past and on-going discharges of contaminants, such as used oil, originating from facilities like this site,” the lawsuit says.

The oily discharges have also been a “near constant nuisance and hazard” to the Ward 5 residents forced to dodge them on sidewalks, medians and streets, according to the lawsuit.

Maryland resident Andrew Schaeffer, who is named in the suit, owns the property, which houses Right Hour Auto Sales, Wave Rides and Capitol Hill Auto Repair, the three companies also named. Schaeffer did not respond to a request for comment.

The D.C. Department of Energy and Environment has cited the defendants at least five times for breaking local environmental law, Racine’s office said.

The attorney general’s office is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties and has asked the court to temporarily shut down the businesses.

In his statement, Racine said this lawsuit is part of his office’s new effort to crack down on polluters.

“My office is devoting new resources to cracking down on chronic polluters and will take action to stop businesses from violating the District’s environmental laws,” he said.