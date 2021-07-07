D.C. law requires that recipients of large city contracts spend at least 35 percent of what the District pays them on hiring other companies that are owned and operated in the District — part of the city’s certified business enterprise program to boost local job opportunities and the city’s tax base.
Intralot does not stand to be fined for violating that rule until the end of its contract. But already, the auditor says, D.C. agencies have failed to monitor the company’s spending.
The D.C. government has not “held Intralot fully accountable to the terms of the contract and to the law,” Kathleen Patterson, the city’s auditor, said in an interview. “While this is a pretty narrow scope — looking at a handful of certified business enterprises and one government agency — it raises a lot of very serious questions about the administration of the certified business enterprise program as a whole.”
When Intralot won a no-bid contract in 2019 to handle the city’s lottery and new sports betting program, it filed plans with the city that said it would spend more than $119 million on local subcontractors over the course of the contract. In the first year, the District paid Intralot nearly $5 million from the contract, putting the company’s local spending rate at about 20 percent, far below the 55 percent that it had pledged and the 35 percent that the law requires.
A call to an Intralot representative shortly after noon Wednesday was not immediately returned.
A Washington Post investigation shortly after the D.C. Council approved the contractuncovered problems with the company’s subcontracting plan, including that one of the local companies Intralot named as a subcontractor that was set to receive a major chunk of the contract actually had no employees. The articles prompted council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) to call for the audit, which took nearly two years to complete.
The audit found that much of Intralot’s spending as it established the city’s first legal sports betting program and took over operating the city’s lottery is opaque, and that the city departments charged with overseeing the company’s spending did not do so properly.
Intralot claimed to employ seven local subcontractors, but only actually made payments to one of them, according to the audit, which also alleged that the company illegally funneled its payments to five of the remaining companies through DC09, a subsidiary of Intralot that does not qualify as a local business.
Auditors who examined the payments said that Intralot claimed credit for paying one local subcontractor $280,000 and another $179,000 for work that the subcontractors actually did not perform themselves, in violation of city rules.
The audit also found that both the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), which oversees the certified business enterprise program, and the contracting agency, Office of Lottery and Gaming, each believed the other was responsible for monitoring the integrity of Intralot’s subcontracting expenses.
In a memo responding to the audit report, DSLBD director Kristi Whitfield said that Intralot’s hiring of DC09 to act as a “fiscal agent” paying the other contractors was not illegal, and that the lottery office, which contracted with Intralot, should monitor its expense reports.
“These accusations are erroneous and inflammatory,” she wrote of the charge that DC09’s role was illegal. The lottery office responded in a separate memo that its staff believe they were reviewing invoices appropriately.
The sports betting contract calls into question the city’s overall process for enforcing its 35 percent local spending requirement, the audit report argued. The report suggested several changes to city law to help address the problems.
One recommendation was to clarify what is meant in the D.C. Code by “independently owned, operated and controlled” in regard to certifying a small local business. At the outset of the lottery contract, Intralot said the work would be performed by DC09, which was majority owned by a company that was certified as a local business. But The Post’s investigation found that Intralot had funded DC09’s creation, guaranteed the lease for its office space and controlled it.
The contract with Intralot has yielded the city only a fraction of the profits that the company promised from the District’s nascent sports betting program. City leaders had successfully argued that the council should waive contracting laws to award the sports betting contract without a competitive bidding process, saying the city stood to earn so much tax revenue from newly legal sports gambling that it needed to start as soon as possible.
Instead, the returns have been meager, as the Office of Lottery and Gaming’s interim executive director Ridgely Bennett acknowledged in a council hearing last month. When the contract was first approved, his office predicted $26 million in revenue for the District from sports betting in fiscal year 2021. In the spring, the office dropped that prediction to $6 million. Still, they were far off track — in the first eight months of the year, revenue totaled just $230,000.
Bennett blamed the dismal revenue in part on launching their betting website Gambet during the coronavirus pandemic, when so many sports were suspended that there were almost no games for bettors to bet on.
Whitfield, the local business development director, also noted in her memo that the betting operation’s meager profits may have contributed to the lower-than-promised amounts the company has spent on local subcontractors, and said Intralot might still catch up and meet its obligation by the end of the five-year contract.
Next year, Bennett predicted at the council hearing, the return of tourists and daytime office workers will provide a larger customer base for the Gambet app, which requires users to be inside the District’s boundaries. He predicted a huge boost in revenue to $20 million in 2022 (still less than the $30 million his office once forecast).
“You could not pick a worse time to introduce a new sports wagering product into the marketplace” than last year when Gambet launched, Bennett said.
Steve Thompson contributed to this report.