When Intralot won a no-bid contract in 2019 to handle the city’s lottery and new sports betting program, it filed plans with the city that said it would spend more than $119 million on local subcontractors over the course of the contract. In the first year, the District paid Intralot nearly $5 million from the contract, putting the company’s local spending rate at about 20 percent, far below the 55 percent that it had pledged and the 35 percent that the law requires.