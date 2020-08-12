The District is joining several states in mailing ballots to every registered voter ahead of the November general election. The city’s double-sided form, which asks voters to confirm the address where their ballots will be sent, was recently mailed to every voter in the city — more than 500,000 people — and offers them a chance to forward their absentee ballot to a new address or check a box indicating the recipient no longer lives there.

But some voters hoping to take either of those steps this week encountered a problem: Tearing the mailer along its perforation after filling it out, as instructed, detaches it from the name and address of the voter who received it. In some cases, this means the form would be sent back to the Board of Elections without crucial identifying information.

“This was a design flaw,” Rachel Coll, a spokeswoman for the Board of Elections, said Tuesday night as complaints about the design gained traction online. “We are encouraging folks to just tape it together and send the whole thing back, with the personal information on the inside.”

Coll said that to her knowledge, the lower half of the form does not contain a bar code that would allow them to match it to an individual. She urged those who are encountering issues to leave the entire postcard intact or write relevant information in the margins, even though the mailer tells voters to tear it along the perforation before sending it back.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday how exactly how the board would handle forms that were torn in half, but Coll suggested they would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re encouraging people to be resourceful given there is this issue with the form — information about prior tenants would be appreciated,” she said. “And wherever they can put it on the form will be helpful.”

Bob Hall, a 67-year-old Ward 6 resident, noticed the issue just after he tore the card along the perforation and prepared to drop it in the mail. He had checked the box to have his absentee ballot sent to his secondary address in Key West — but realized that section did not ask him to print his name.

If he sent the form back to the elections board as instructed, it would not contain his name or permanent address in the District — just the updated one.

Hall said the faulty form makes him worry that his friends who will be outside the District may not receive their absentee ballots. The form’s issues are especially concerning, he said, ahead of what will probably be a contentious general election in the fall.

“It’s mind-boggling,” said Hall, who has lived in D.C. for 32 years. “We’re at this pivotal point where the integrity of elections is paramount in this country, and they totally screwed it up.”

Other D.C. residents who shared their complaints online said they received one or more mailers intended for former tenants at the address, but ran into a similar problem. Once they checked the box indicating “this person does not live at the address shown” and tore off the top half of the postcard, the former resident’s name and address became separated from the form.

“Honestly, I want to let them know this individual no longer lives here so there’s a correct account of it,” said Jared Dunlap, a Ward 1 resident who received a mailer for a former tenant at his address. “Because of the glitch, I’ll probably shred this and not send it back in. It just makes you wonder a little about the process.”

The apparent gaffe comes as jurisdictions across the country grapple with safe voting practices during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Officials in numerous states, as well as the District, are leaning on mail balloting to mitigate fears about the potential spread of infection at the polls. But President Trump has repeatedly called into question the security of voting by mail, asserting without basis that it is “rigged” and “fraudulent.”

In Virginia last week, controversy played out after a voter registration group mailed out thousands of absentee ballot applications containing a return envelope addressed to the wrong election office. The issue was cited as a computer error, but sparked claims of ballot fraud across the state.

Confusion over the recent form wasn’t a surprise for some D.C. residents, however — especially those who participated in the June 2 primary election, which is perhaps best remembered by the scores of complaints from people who never received their absentee ballots. The missing ballots spurred hours-long lines at the District’s 20 polling locations, which were whittled from the usual 143 due to health concerns related to the virus.

To prevent the same issue during the Ward 2 special election in mid-June, the elections board simply mailed absentee ballots to all registered voters rather than requiring them to fill out an application. The change resulted in significantly shorter lines.

“Seeing how the primary turned out and seeing this, it gives me worry as a voter about how votes can be accounted for in an accurate and timely fashion,” said Dunlap, whose girlfriend left a primary polling location in June without voting after waiting for more than two hours. “I’ll still turn out to vote and do my part … but I would’ve thought that because we’ve been in this covid-19 world for five months now, they would’ve been a little bit more prepared.”

The mailer appears to have been an attempt to ensure a smooth voting process during the general election, and for those whose name and address were already correct, it worked as intended. Ward 6 Councilman Charles Allen (D) initially praised the mailer in a Tuesday tweet, writing that it provided “much clearer information about the election and vote-by-mail than the primary.” He tweeted a clarification later that day after becoming aware of the design issue, however, writing “I’m already on the phone with the Board of Elections to find out more & will follow up.”

“After the primary, the board has to do everything right,” he said in an interview. “I’m sorry, the directions are pretty clear on what they asked the voters to do. A ‘tape it and send it’ workaround is not going to cut it.”

Allen said the board might need to mail out a new form to ensure voters have everything they need. Coll said the board was “not ruling it out at this point, but it depends on how much confusion there really is over this.”

It wasn’t clear by Wednesday morning exactly how many people had complained about the form. For those who follow the mailer’s instructions and inadvertently send it back without identifying information, such as a name, Coll said the board could look them up by address and confirm their information that way.