The $17.5 billion budget, which will begin on Oct. 1, will be considered and revised by the D.C. Council in coming weeks. It reflects a whirlwind turnabout from last year, when the city froze hiring and pay raises while dipping deep into reserves to cover projected revenue shortfalls during the coronavirus pandemic. This year, with projected revenue back up, hiring is back — and city employees will get their delayed raises. With more than $2.3 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan in the city’s coffers that must be used over the next four years, Bowser also suggests a spending spree.