The vote concluded weeks of deliberations over how to spend a city budget amplified by more than $2 billion in federal funds as well as by a new tax hike on the wealthy. The final budget features boosts to social services, including trust fund accounts for low-income children. During Tuesday’s vote, the council also approved a pitch to allocate $3.5 million within the existing D.C. Public Schools budget to hire a librarian at every school, as well as $5 million to provide a one-time, $500 payment to at least 10,000 residents who waited more than two months for unemployment payments due to failures in the city’s systems.