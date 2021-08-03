Still, the $17.5 billion fiscal 2022 budget passed unanimously on its first of two final votes, and will head to Bowser’s desk for her signature or veto. Bowser did not answer a Post reporter’s question on Tuesday about whether she will sign it, but responded by echoing her concern about the police funding.
The vote concluded weeks of deliberations over how to spend a city budget amplified by more than $2 billion in federal funds as well as by a new tax hike on the wealthy. The final budget features boosts to social services, including trust fund accounts for low-income children. During Tuesday’s vote, the council also approved a pitch to allocate $3.5 million within the existing D.C. Public Schools budget to hire a librarian at every school, as well as $5 million to provide a one-time, $500 payment to at least 10,000 residents who waited more than two months for unemployment payments due to failures in the city’s systems.
In response to shootings that garnered national attention in recent weeks and requests from police, Bowser on Monday proposed rerouting $11 million from infrastructure projects to hire new officers, changes she said would be replenished eventually with federal dollars for the construction projects.
But Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) countered with a “compromise package” that maintains just $5 million for new police hires — enough to hire at least 40 additional recruits next year — and uses the remaining $6 million to increase spending on alternative means of violence prevention, such as violence interrupters. Lawmakers also included sufficient funds to accommodate Bowser’s request to hire 20 more police officers this year.
The council approved Allen and Mendelson’s version, with several members disputing the mayor’s assertion that more police will make the community safer.
“We already had a gun violence in crisis in late May … so what changed? What changed is we had a series of shootings in areas where they don’t usually happen,” said Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4). “I can’t help but feel that this last-minute budget request from the mayor is part of this political game.”
“Every time there’s an alert for a shooting in this city, there’s a gasp and people holding their breath as to whether they know the person,” said Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5). “Let’s stop pretending that the police are going to solve these problems, and let’s give opportunities to these communities.”
Council member Robert White (D-At Large) said he had “moral and philosophical” concerns about increasing the size of the police force rather than shifting officers’ jobs so they would not be responsible for non-emergency calls like noise complaints and traffic issues.
“Proposals for more police usually come with proposals for harsher prosecution. These are the kind of policies that have failed decade after decade,” he said. Still, saying that Mendelson’s increase in the police force was more reasonable than Bowser’s proposed larger increase, White voted for the plan.
Bowser voiced her opposition to the council’s counterproposal during a public appearance Tuesday, just before the legislature began its meeting.
“I think a lot of things you can compromise on … Public safety is not one of them,” Bowser said. She added that if council members want to “experiment” with solutions like professional violence interrupters, they should find money for that elsewhere in the budget while maintaining funds for new officers.
Asked if she would sign the budget if it did not accommodate her full request, Bowser was noncommittal: “Right now we are running our police on a lot of overtime and we’re going to break the department,” she added.
The council will vote next week on a bill that contains laws that must be passed to accompany budget changes.
With much of the more than billion dollar public education spending plan already settled, one of the robust discussions Tuesday surrounded the funding of librarians. Thirty-six of the school system’s 118 campuses are not expected to have a full-time librarian in the fall.
Lewis George’s amendment to mitigate the dearth of librarians easily passed, despite objections from the chairman, who ultimately voted “present.” In 2019, the school system made a change in its budgeting process that allowed principals to request that money intended for librarians be used for other purposes.
Mendelson said he supported the intent behind the amendment, but that passing it wouldn’t be fair. Eighty percent of schools opted for a librarian instead of hiring another school position, and he said that giving these 36 schools money for a librarian would be funding them at higher levels than other schools. Some council members countered that the schools should not have been in a position to choose between librarians and other staffing.
Under the amendment, the school system would use $3.25 million from its enrollment reserves — money that is typically used to pay for staffing at schools that exceed their enrollment projections or have a midyear surge of enrollees.
The school system argues that much of that $25 million in reserves has been allocated and that the $6.7 million that remains must be kept in the fund.
The finalized budget also includes an additional $6 million for laborers who were excluded from federal pandemic aid programs, for a total of $41 million in assistance. Mendelson’s proposal for $450,000 to open the Roosevelt High School indoor pool to the public was also approved.