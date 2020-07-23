The proposal would redirect $11 million to pay for capital projects in cash — a move that would increase the city’s borrowing costs in the long run — and reduce an increase in spending on community mental health services by $4 million, among other cuts. A vote is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The jostling over the advertising tax followed tensions at the council over the first budget since the Great Recession where officials had to make cuts. Legislators who are used to flush revenue have less money to work with, and are facing more demands to provide relief for residents and businesses struggling under pandemic and economic turmoil.

Although Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) presented a budget with no tax increases, the council approved more than $60 million in tax increases earlier this month to fund additional spending on a host of programs including violence prevention and child care subsidies.

The tax increases on gasoline, advertising and on certain businesses arrived with little public discussion or debate — leading to pushback and complications for the already fraught budget season.

D.C. media outlets, which sell advertisements to stay afloat, and business groups swiftly mobilized against the advertising tax. The Washington Post also opposed the tax.

Both liberal and more fiscally conservative lawmakers felt sympathetic to the outcry, but they disagreed about overturning the tax if it meant denying funding to popular programs.

Mendelson on Tuesday suggested scrapping the tax increase and delaying a vote on the budget to come up with a plan to plug the revenue hole, drawing complaints from liberal activists who did not want cuts to social services.

His plan to fill the $18 million hole largely relies on accounting maneuvers, such as borrowing to pay for infrastructure and tapping money from fund balances at agencies such as the Board of Medicine.

Mendelson said he removed some funding for mental health services because it was less likely to be spent than funding for other areas. He noted that the council is still providing a $5.5 million increase in mental health spending over what the mayor had proposed.

The chairman also announced his support for reviving a tax commission to examine the tax code in a broader way — and signaled his opposition to future tax increases without a public airing. In an interview, Mendelson said the legislature's current approach to taxation is not sustainable.

“We just can’t tax our way out of a recession,” he said. “We can’t adopt tax policy based on overnight amendments that get support because they are tied to politically popular programs.”

He offered regret for doing exactly that earlier this month, when he proposed the slate of tax increases less than 24 hours before a vote. But he defended himself by saying he was trying to forestall greater tax increases by more liberal legislators.

Mendelson said his colleagues need to accept that they will be forced to prioritize worthy programs in the budget. Officials are bracing to see revenue for next year’s budget decline further, with revised projections coming out in August.

Mendelson also expressed disdain for liberal advocacy groups that have criticized him and the council for calling their funding for various aid programs insufficient. He said the District was in a far better place financially than state and local governments confronting steep budget cuts.

