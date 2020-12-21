As she worked six or seven days a week, Mills, 26, started to think she was good at this role, at getting even the most frightened patients to trust her. She began considering a career in public health.

But then she tweetedher frustrationthat contact tracers weren’t getting paid overtime.

The post got thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. Three days later, she says, the D.C. Department of Health fired her.

Mills says the District government unfairly retaliated against her for tweeting about the overtime policy. Her story prompted questions from D.C. Council members and concerns from an expert in employment law.

“It just seemed really petty and frivolous to fire somebody for a tweet in the middle of one of the biggest surges that this city has seen,” Mills said. “This was a slap in the face.”

When Mills’s initial tweet about contact tracers’ pay and then her subsequent tweet saying she had been fired circulated widely in the local Twittersphere, Council member Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) asked D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt about the firing and whether contact tracers were being properly compensated.

On a council phone call two days after Mills was fired, Cheh also asked whether what Mills had reported was true — that workers are offered time off that can be used later, called comp time, instead of being paid at a higher hourly rate for the overtime hours they work.

“They’re being asked to work 12-hour shifts and getting comp time for the overtime,” Cheh said on the call, which is open to reporters. “She said she was fired when she pointed that out. Apparently the whole thing went viral, and now people are saying they’re worried D.C. Health isn’t treating or paying the contact tracing staff appropriately.”

Nesbitt responded that she wouldn’t talk about a personnel issue, meaning why Mills was terminated. “I won’t validate their statement in terms of how individuals are compensated, but we are following District law,” she said.

Cheh responded, “Yes or no? Are persons being paid overtime or comp time when they go over eight hours in a day or 40 hours in a week?”

Assistant city administrator Jay Melder, who was also on the call, replied thatsome contact tracers are not eligible for overtime pay. Melder and spokeswomen for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) did not respond to emails seeking comment from The Washington Post.

Dennis Corkery, an employment lawyer at the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said that the city may legally choose to offer comp time rather than overtime to these workers. But he also said Mills could sue the city for terminating her unlawfully.

“You’re not supposed to retaliate against anyone for raising concerns about wage policies,” he said. “There’s also another component here. Government employees, just like anyone else, have a First Amendment right to raise concerns of public interest. . . . There’s certainly an argument to be made that how these employees are being paid, that is certainly something that’s a public concern. If the employer is actually terminating people because they are tweeting about these things, that could be considered retaliatory for First Amendment activities.”

Mills is rarely hesitant to tweet her views on politics, from her activism protesting for racial justice to her disapproval of some actions by Bowser.

She said decided to tweet about the demanding shifts of the contact tracing workforce — “a culture where you’re expected to kind of burn yourself out because it’s for the greater good,” she called it — after seeing a tweet one Friday night about D.C. police overtime. That tweet referred to a list of the D.C. police officers who earned the most overtime in fiscal 2019 — many of them more than doubling their salaries.

“To see that juxtaposition of five cops receiving almost a million dollars in overtime, juxtaposed with the Department of Health asking us to take on so many more cases than we should be taking on and not even being able to offer us overtime in a pandemic, it’s infuriating,” she said.

The following Monday, she said, a health department supervisor told her she was being “terminated without cause.”

Mills said that fellow contact tracers who struggled to keep up with the work were placed on a performance improvement plan. She never was; in fact, she said, she had emails from her supervisor praising her work that she would have saved, but she was locked out of her work email when she was fired.

“It really came out of nowhere. That’s why I’m one-hundred percent confident that [the tweet] is why I was fired,” she said.

Before she finished her last day, she said, she called a man she had spent three hours on the phone with a few days earlier, after he tested positive for the virus. The man told her that he had been in “a really dark place” before her call, she said, and that talking to her had helped. Then he told her that he wasn’t in isolation, as he was supposed to be — he was out in public as they spoke.

“I was able to kind of get real with him and say to him, ‘You need to get home this instant,’ ” Mills said. “He said, ‘I appreciate it. I shouldn’t have been out.’”

Then she told him that his next call from a contact tracer would come from someone else, not her. The man was upset, she said, and insisted that he only wanted to speak with Mills.