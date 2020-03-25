The largest emergency relief package in American history, the bill is intended to bolster the U.S. economy and stabilize households and businesses that have been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak.

The District is almost always treated like a full-fledged state by the federal government when it comes to grants, highway funding, education dollars, food assistance and Medicaid reimbursement.

Unlike the territories — Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa — D.C. residents pay federal taxes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 187 District residents had tested positive for covid-19, two of whom died as a result of their illness.

That’s more than three times the number of confirmed cases in the five territories combined, and more than in 19 states, according to data gathered by The Washington Post.

District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and the full council urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to treat the District like a state for funding purposes.

“It would be unconscionable to provide the District, which pays the most in federal taxes per capita, with the least amount of relief funding per capita of any state,” they wrote in a letter to the Senate leaders Wednesday evening.

A McConnell spokesman referred questions to the Senate Appropriations Committee, whose representative did not respond to a request for comment.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said he would try to make the District whole.

“The nearly 700,000 citizens of the District of Columbia deserve the same treatment with regards to emergency assistance as their counterparts in neighboring states,” he said in a statement. “I will work with my colleagues to ensure the DC government receives the resources it needs to support its citizens during this pandemic.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the legislation is unfair.

“The people of the District of Columbia pay federal income taxes, and Republicans must stop treating them as second class citizens,” he said in a statement. “To ensure an effective response to the coronavirus and to protect its citizens and our federal workforce, Washington should receive funding on-par with states.”

The potential funding slight opens a new chapter in the District’s long fight to not just be treated as a state, but be counted as the 51st state, known as State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.

Statehood advocates believe they have made progress on the issue this year, with the first hearing in a generation and every indication that the majority-Democratic House will vote on a statehood bill sponsored by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the city’s nonvoting representative. However, it is expected to die in the Senate.

In an interview, Mendelson said the District needs the money as much, if not more, than the average state because its population is entirely urban and densely packed, potentially exacerbating the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re desperately trying to avoid getting to the point the New York City region is at,” he said, referring to the dire situation there.

The more than 600-page Senate bill specifically names the District of Columbia and the five territories in two places.

“We, and I’m speaking for a number of council members, are very upset that the Senate has miscalculated,” Mendelson said. “I’m assuming it’s a miscalculation.”

The District would use the money to help businesses and individuals and pay for public- health resources, including personal protective equipment and surge capacity for intensive-care units, he said.