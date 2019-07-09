This Friday, June 28, 2019 photo, shows the Borgata casino's new sports betting lounge in Atlantic City, N.J. Sportsbooks are on their way to the District and the D.C. Council awarded a contract to manage online sports betting to gaming company Intralot without any competitive bidding. (Wayne Parry/AP)

The D.C. Council approved a sole source contract Tuesday for the Greek gaming company Intralot to manage a lucrative online sports betting and lottery program in the nation’s capital.

The contentious 7-5 vote came after a majority of the 13 council members expressed concerns about the five-year, $215 million deal, which became mired in an ethics scandal involving its chief champion, council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2).

But several lawmakers ultimately voted yes despite earlier qualms about Evans’s involvement and the council’s decision to suspend competitive bidding rules, paving the way for Intralot to have a monopoly on sports wagers placed on phones and computers.

“If we turn this down, there will be another two years, some have said three years, before we have a contract in place,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). “We just know there will be a protest, there will be a lot of controversy, a lot of dispute, and a lot of delay. And there is a significant cost to a delay of couple of years.”

Most of the contract would benefit a handful of local subcontractors without an extensive record in the sports gambling industry, several of whom have political connections.

[Sports gambling now projected to bring in $16 million less than expected]

Among the subcontractors are a former D.C. State Board of Education official, former campaign aides to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), a friend of Council member Kenyan R. McDufffie (D-Ward 5) and a law firm that lobbied D.C. Council members to pass the gambling legislation.

Opponents said the proposal was deeply flawed and passage would undermine trust in city government.

“This stinks,” said D.C. Council Member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large). “Given all the ethics clouds over this building and this contract, we need to hit pause. We need to restore the public’s trust, but with the approval of this contract, we will continue to erode it.”

But Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said the subcontractors who stand to profit from the deal should not be a concern because the subcontractors were not selected by the District government and because rejecting the sole-source contract would likely create a new lobbying blitz of local companies trying to win a new contract.

“The District has no relationship with the subcontractors, did not choose them, cannot fire them, does not direct them, does not pay them,” said Mendelson.

Mendelson, Anita Bonds (D-At Large), Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4), Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7 , Evans and McDuffie voted for the contract.

Council members David Grosso (I-At Large), Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), and Silverman voted against it, as they announced before the meeting. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) was absent because of the birth of a child.

Gray said his support hinged on lawmakers dedicating revenue from sports betting for early childhood care and violence prevention programs. But the contract’s five opponents voted against his bill to do that, denying him the supermajority support he needed. Gray still voted for the bill, saying he would revive his efforts to redirect the revenue in the fall.

White said he decided to vote for the contract despite reservations because he wanted to help small businesses that would be awarded subcontracts by Intralot.

District residents and visitors may be able to legally place sports wagers at arenas and local businesses as early as this fall. Intralot would manage the mobile app, which is expected to go live in early 2020 and, proponents and analysts say, become the most popular way to bet.

Three council members — Cheh, Grosso and Silverman — said Evans should recuse himself from voting on the contract because of his private business relationship with William “Billy” Jarvis, a lobbyist associated with Intralot.

Evans has said Jarvis’s role in his private firm, NSE Consulting, was limited to helping him file paperwork establishing the business. But The Washington Post reviewed documents showing that Jarvis, a lawyer, had negotiated contracts for Evans’s private firm, NSE Consulting, and its clients.

“It’s an issue that presents at a minimum the appearance of a conflict of interest: Jarvis is the lobbyist for the contract, and Jarvis aided you in your consulting firm,” council member Cheh told Evans during the council’s breakfast meeting before the vote.

Asked if he would recuse himself, Evans simply responded, “No.”

Mendelson (D) said Evans did not need to abstain from voting.

[Evans is increasingly isolated as the ethics probe advances]

Evans championed the legalization of sports betting in the District and the bill thatallowed Intralot, which already operates the D.C. lottery, to bid on the contract to run mobile sports betting without competition.

He and other city officials argued a sole-source contract would allow the city to launch and tax sports betting ahead of neighboring Maryland and Virginia, neither of which has yet legalized the practice.

Top executives at two of the country’s largest mobile sports betting platforms, FanDuel and DraftKings, have argued against a monopoly model for D.C., saying that an open, competitive market of licensed sports betting operators would yield the most revenue for the city and deliver a better product to consumers.

Evans has been under heightened scrutiny after federal investigators searched his home and a law firm’s investigation that found multiple ethics violations while he chaired the board of the Metro transit agency.

Federal authorities are probing Evans’s private business dealings with companies that have interest before the D.C. government.

The council voted Tuesday to strip Evans as chairman of the Committee on Finance and Revenue and to hire the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers to investigate his private business dealings and his actions as a public official.

[Evans’ defends self after Metro investigation; council colleagues unswayed]

At the same time the vote on the betting contract was pending and looked like it would be close, Mendelson was parceling out what had been Evans’s powerful committee to other lawmakers.

Mendelson refused to answer questions from reporters about whether he was trading votes on the betting contract for new clout for council members. Pressed by Silverman on the council dais, he said he was “offended” but did not deny it.

Those who gained committee assignments included McDuffie, who originally voted against sole-sourcing the Intralot contract and had said he was undecided on the bill, and Robert White, who said Monday he was inclined to oppose the contract.

White said Tuesday he supports the contract now because he believes officials would not be able to negotiate a better contract for the city and its small businesses. He denied a connection between his vote and his newfound legislative power, calling the insinuations “bulls---” and saying he did not consider having the public transportation agency Metro under his committee’s purview a personal benefit.

Revenue projections for legalized sports betting have fallen short of expectations in other states that have legalized the activity.

Read more:

How gambling could reshape a Washington sports fan’s experience

Virginia is starting to embrace casino-style gaming

D.C. wants to demolish or renovate a third of its public housing

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news