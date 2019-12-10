Expulsion requires the support of 11 out of 13 council members. Evans was not present during Tuesday’s unanimous vote, which marked the end of three months of work by an internal council committee formed to investigate Evans (D-Ward 2) and to recommend discipline.

A law firm hired by the council to investigate the overlap between Evans’s public service and private business dealings concluded that he did not disclose private consulting clients and repeatedly used his office to help businesses that paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees.

The investigation prompted all of Evans’s colleagues to urge his removal from office last week.

“Though the committee recognizes the remedy it recommends is extreme, the conduct of Mr. Evans was similarly unprecedented and extraordinary in its scope, character, and duration,” the council report says.

Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who oversaw the internal investigation, said Tuesday that lawmakers “take no joy” in recommending expulsion.

Evans has disputed the firm’s findings and his lawyers have urged his colleagues not to expel him. He has not publicly commented on the expulsion efforts and did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Evans is also under investigation by federal prosecutors in Washington, but denies wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

