The 3 percent advertising tax was among the last-minute tax increases authorized by the council when lawmakers cast their first budget vote on July 7. Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) proposed the tax on July 6.

Local newspapers, including The Washington Post, and marketing groups mobilized against it, garnering support from business groups and several council members. They say the tax would hurt businesses that are already struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and make it harder for small media outlets to sell advertisements they depend on to survive.

Mendelson on Tuesday proposed rolling back the tax to exclude the planning and creation of advertisements — which he said he never meant to tax — and to offset the change by reducing funding for libraries.

That prompted an uproar from his colleagues on the council, who complained about the potential effect of the tax on businesses and the potential for cuts to library hours.

Mendelson then offered another option: Eliminate the advertising tax outright and balance the budget by cutting elsewhere. He directed the legislature’s budget office to review all spending increases approved by council committees — changes that include more funding for violence interruption programs, rental assistance, mental-health treatment in schools and more.

“Everyone’s going to be unhappy about something,” Mendelson said. “That’s the only way you get to $18 million in cuts.”

The council voted 8 to 5 to punt the budget debate to Thursday, despite protests that Mendelson’s push to identify budget cuts out of the public eye is an affront to transparent government.

“The idea that you can in a day or in a week find $18 million cuts that we are going to agree on does not make any sense whatsoever,” said Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1).

Business groups welcomed the move to ditch the advertising tax.

“With so many companies struggling to survive the economic damage from the pandemic, it certainly makes no sense to burden these companies with additional taxes on the effort to sell,” said Dan Jaffe, an executive with the Association of National Advertisers, in a statement.

But liberal advocacy groups mobilized to urge lawmakers against cutting money from programs that would have benefited from the advertising tax.

“Choosing to further starve vital programs like child care, mental health counseling, housing, and library services at a time when there are still serious unmet needs in the city . . . is reckless, undemocratic, and immoral,” said Joanna Blotner, an activist with Jews United for Justice, in an email.

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) suggested the council preserve the funding by raising income taxes on the wealthy — an idea lawmakers voted down earlier this month.

Other lawmakers said the dispute shows why the council should always hold hearings and scrutinize consequences before raising taxes. The advertising tax, as well as higher taxes on gas and estates, were quickly approved without an opportunity for the people affected by the taxes to testify.

“This is a dangerous way to make tax policy,” said council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who joined the body last month.

The tussling over a relatively small slice of the city budget illustrates the financial problems the District is facing as revenue plummets during a pandemic-driven recession.

The council backed Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s plan to mostly plug a $800 million shortfall by freezing government employee pay and tapping reserves. But they also raised more than $60 million for social service programs by passing new taxes on gasoline, advertising sales and businesses.

Bowser criticized lawmakers for adding additional taxes and spending to her budget proposal, but she has no line-item veto power.

On Sunday, she suggested D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt, an independent financial watchdog, should consider declining to certify the budget over cuts to the police department. DeWitt declined to comment on the matter, but his past threats to refuse to certify the budget have come earlier in the process.