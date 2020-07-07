Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) did not include tax increases in her budget proposal, instead saying she would plug an $800 million hole largely by freezing pay and hiring and tapping reserves.

But several liberal members proposed amendments Tuesday to raise revenue for social service programs. The marathon hearing turned chaotic as lawmakers, meeting virtually over Zoom, struggled to follow the details of complex tax proposals and how additional money would be split.

The total budget before the council is $16.7 billion, but much of that is federal money and dedicated funds. Local officials have discretion over $8.5 billion.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) noted that revenue projections are likely going to shrink again when forecasters revise their estimates in late summer, which would force the council to revisit the budget.

“The prudent thing is to wait and hold tax increases for that eventuality,” he said.

Some lawmakers fired back that Mendelson was acting hypocritically by resisting new taxes, even though he had proposed raising taxes on gasoline and advertising sales the day before the vote. They also blamed him for confusion because his office released the revised version of the budget Monday evening — less than 24 hours before the council met to consider it.

In a Saturday letter to lawmakers, Bowser said it would be “foolhardy to raise taxes this year” given the uncertainty of the economy. She urged lawmakers not to create new D.C. government programs or positions while there is a pay freeze in effect.

The mayor also renewed her objections to the council cutting money from the police budget that could lead to the loss of 200 officers from the 3800-person force at a time that violence is surging in some neighborhoods.

“This reduction would result in a level of sworn officers that has not been seen in DC since the 1990s, with seemingly no analysis on the impact this cut would have on the deployment of officers, officer response times to calls for service, and on community and neighborhood safety,” she wrote.

But the council did not heed the mayor’s concerns, deciding while debating various amendments to the budget proposal to raise taxes in several categories.

They lowered the threshold for imposing estate taxes from $5.6 million to $4 million, which would raise about $1.8 million for the city. The council also raised $7 million by delaying a tax break for publicly traded corporations. The new revenue would be dedicated for anti-violence programs, mental health treatment in schools and relief for undocumented immigrants, among other programs.

Lawmakers also voted to gut a tax break for technology companies, raising $17 million for homeless services, assistance to undocumented immigrants and mental health treatment in schools, among other programs.

But the council also voted 8-5 to reject a tax increase on incomes higher than $250,000, proposed by council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).

Income between $250,000 and $350,000 would have been taxed at 8.75 percent instead of 8.5 percent, while income between $350,000 to $1 million would have been taxed at 8.95 percent instead of 8.75 percent. The highest tax rate, on income over $1 million, would have risen to 9 percent from 8.95 percent.

“Our wealthiest residents are already paying by far the highest tax rate in the region,” said Mendelson, who opposed the increases.

Allen countered that the District was on par with Maryland when state and local taxes are combined and said the increases would be negligible for the wealthy. For example, a person making $1.5 million a year would pay an extra $1,800 under a new tax rate.

“We need to ask everyone to chip in a little bit,” said Allen. “I don’t think $1,800 is going to force you to flee the District.”

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), who chairs the committee that oversees tax legislation, urged his colleagues to be mindful of the “cumulative effect” of raising a host of taxes and offered to hold a hearing to evaluate the various proposals.

The council is also scheduled Tuesday afternoon to revisit emergency policing legislation they passed last month.

Lawmakers will consider repealing the bill — which has not yet taken effect because Bowser has not signed it — and replacing it with key changes, including the elimination of new standards for using nondeadly force to stop suspects and delaying the identification of officers who used deadly force.

The new version of the bill would also allow D.C. felons to vote while still incarcerated, an opportunity that exists only for prisoners in Vermont and Maine.

The council also planned to debate whether Bowser should have the power to keep restricting businesses and social activities to restrict the spread of coronavirus, even as the pandemic stretches on longer than any other health emergency in recent memory.

Under law, the mayor can declare a state of emergency for 135 days — meaning the current emergency would end on July 24. The council plans to consider a bill that would allow Bowser to keep emergency restrictions in place until October.