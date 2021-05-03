The bill, introduced by Council member Robert White (D-At Large), comes as Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is considering legislation passed last month that allows people with felony convictions to work at medical dispensaries, cultivation centers or testing labs. The council unanimously approved that legislation, which also makes it legal for people with felony convictions to own and operate medical cannabis businesses if they haven’t been convicted of certain crimes within three years of filing an application.