White says his bill goes a step further by instructing the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which oversees the medical cannabis program, to reserve at least one dispensary license, one cultivation center license and one testing lab license for businesses that are majority-owned by people who were previously incarcerated for drug crimes whenever new licenses are next approved.
“We have seen the significant disparity in terms of convictions and sentencing, particularly for people of color, for drug-related crimes,” White said. “This [bill] makes sure the people who are most impacted by the failed war on drugs, and the significant disparities we see in our criminal justice system, aren’t completely left out of what is now a multibillion-dollar industry in this country.”
His bill is being offered as emergency legislation, which means it must be approved once, not twice, before heading to Bowser’s desk and does not require a public hearing. Such bills stay in effect for 90 days after becoming law.
White said the emergency designation was because he expects ABRA to offer at least two additional marijuana business licenses in coming weeks. There are seven licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in D.C. and eight licensed cultivation centers.
The legislation, White said, will incentivize more established players in the marijuana industry to partner with those who have felony convictions. The bill also offers preference points to businesses where former inmates have majority ownership, which means those firms would still have a competitive advantage moving forward, even if they don’t receive one of the specifically reserved licenses.
“The equitable approach is to make sure that people that are convicted of drug-related crimes are foundational players in this growing medical marijuana industry,” White said.
White is introducing his bill alongside Council members Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) and Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), continuing a trend of equity-based initiatives that have become a focal point for both the mayor and council in the past year.
In February, Bowser announced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana dispensaries, which until now have been blocked by Congress. That bill would also automatically expunge records for certain marijuana-related convictions and direct cannabis sales tax revenue toward programs to help disadvantaged residents and certain geographic wards.
Under a 2014 voter-approved law, D.C. residents may grow and possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use. But they cannot legally buy it, and the city cannot tax sales, because of a provision in the federal budget that prohibits the District from using funds to regulate and tax such transactions.
Advocates have long hoped Congress would kill that budget rider, which was added by House Republicans. Removing it appears somewhat more likely now with Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.