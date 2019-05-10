Faced with spiraling financial losses at the District’s only public hospital, D.C. lawmakers are considering a proposal that could dramatically scale back the hospital’s services and place the facility under a control board that would oversee its budget.

The proposal, approved by the D.C. Council’s health committee this month, would limit the city’s subsidy to United Medical Center to $15 million in the coming fiscal year — less than half the $40 million hospital officials say they need to stay afloat.

To ensure that UMC can operate within a tightened budget, the legislation would require only that the hospital continue to operate its emergency room and provide psychiatric care. The full suite of medical services now available would only continue if they can be funded without further assistance from taxpayers.

Should the hospital prove unable to meet those conditions, its current board would be dissolved and replaced with a five-member control board headed by the District’s chief financial officer.

Council member and health committee chairman Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), who wrote the proposal, said it will limit wasted money on a facility that could be replaced within several years by a new hospital serving the residents of Southeast Washington. The legislation also sets a firm closure date for UMC in January 2022.

But others warn it could lead to immediate layoffs for hospital staff and decreased health-care options for Washingtonians east of the Anacostia River, where UMC is currently the only full-service hospital. They also say it could be rash to accelerate the downsizing and closure of UMC while the city’s plans to build a replacement hospital remain uncertain.

“There’s been a gutting of this hospital,” said Wala Blegay, staff attorney at the D.C. Nurses Association, which represents many UMC nurses. “It seems like they’re trying to push everything, close this down, when they don’t even have a good plan for what they’re going to open.”

The administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), in a memo circulated among reporters about the mayor’s budget conflicts with the Council, said Gray’s proposal “will most certainly lead to immediate service reductions and layoffs” and that it was “disappointing and impetuous of the committee to include at the last minute such a dramatic shift in UMC funding and operations without opportunity for public input.”

LaRuby May, chairwoman of the hospital’s board, did not respond to a request for comment.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage said in an interview that Mazars USA — the consulting company running the hospital under a contract with the District government — is preparing an analysis of where cuts would be made if the full council approves Gray’s legislation.

Turnage also said it was premature to set a deadline for closing the hospital, since the District has not finished negotiating a deal to build its replacement.

Last summer city officials announced a tentative partnership with George Washington University Hospital. But the deal came close to falling apart in December after protests from the public and leaders at Howard University Hospital, which insisted that it should be involved in the project.

Negotiations between the city and GW Hospital resumed and are ongoing, but it remains unclear whether a deal will be finalized. An exit by GW Hospital would likely add years of delay to the new hospital’s construction. Were UMC to close in the interim, the poor and predominantly African American neighborhoods of Southeast would be left without a hospital.

“With those unknowns it’s difficult for me to embrace a particular date as appropriate for closing UMC,” Turnage said. “You cannot shut down the last acute care facility that’s still there if the new hospital is not open and running.”

Gray said his bill is not intended to harm UMC’s patients or lead to job losses, but that the time has come to reckon with the hospital’s dire financial state. He said he hoped the legislation would also bring new urgency to finalizing a plan to build the new hospital.

“I’m not interested in harming anybody. I hope that that’s abundantly clear,” he said. “My concern is that we not get locked in inertia at this point, and get stymied in the possibility of doing something better than what we’re doing now.”

Like many hospitals that serve low-income patients and rely federal insurance programs, UMC has struggledto find a sustainable economic formula. But its problems have accelerated over the last two years, as visits plummeted following a series of questionable patient deaths.

In November 2017 the council voted not to extend the contract of Veritas of Washington, the hospital’s previous management company. In early 2018 D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt said the hospital would be bankrupt were it not a government entity.

Under Mazars UMC has continued to face challenges. Turnage said that while the mayor opted to only seek a $40 million subsidy, the hospital could ultimately face a $70 million year-end shortfall, depending on the success of ongoing cost-cutting initiatives.

Although the District government owns UMC, the hospital is supposed to be self-sufficient. But in recent years the hospital has repeatedly relied on infusions of tax dollars. Last year it required a $17 million bailout.

