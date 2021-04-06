The exception to the eviction moratorium, which passed 12-1 and will require a second vote before it is sent to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), allows landlords to remove renters if they can demonstrate before a judge that the person poses a risk of bodily harm to neighbors.

Council member Anita Bond (D-At Large), who introduced the measure, said she knows of fewer than 50 cases so far that would likely meet those conditions.

“People’s homes need to be their sanctuary,” Bonds said. “When there are threats to their safety and security from other tenants in the building, they need to be able to count on their landlord to take action.”

Other council members raised concerns about whether eviction was the appropriate method for handling a threatening tenant, arguing that the police are better positioned to respond to violence and that an entire family should not be evicted if one member acts unlawfully.

“If someone assaulted or threatened a property owner, legally, that should be handled by the police department,” said Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8).

The bill was supported by the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington, whose vice president, Randi Marshall, said landlords need such a tool regardless of criminal proceedings. “There have been incidents of gunfire in hallways, stabbings, and threats to tenants,” Marshall said. “Right now there’s really no tools we have at our disposal to stop this.”

Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), the lone vote against the bill, said that based on her tenure as a D.C. prosecutor she doubted the city could provide the legal and social assistance the bill promises to tenants within 30 days.

The council voted 7-6 against a proposal from Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) that would have ended a year of prohibitions on all rent increases and allowed landlords to hike rents on vacant units right away.

Pinto’s bill also aimed to extend protection from rent increases for tenants who have suffered material hardship from the pandemic for a year past the eventual end of the public health emergency.

She described the combination as a fair compromise that would boost profits for landlords who have lost income during the pandemic while protecting tenants in need.

In the current rental market, Pinto predicted, most landlords would not raise rents substantially on vacant units even if allowed to. She also said the bill would alleviate the problem of landlords who are refusing to rent some units because of the inability to raise the price.

Lewis George objected, saying the bill would “create incentives for landlords to pressure current tenants to move out.”

Dean Hunter, president of the Small Multifamily Owners Association, said he was incensed that the proposal failed. “It is absolutely asinine that 14 months into the eviction moratorium, landlords are begging to raise the rent on a vacant unit,” Hunter said. “It’s absurd. I wish I had the ability to impact council members’ paychecks for a year and see how they feel about it … It shows an ignorance of what it means to run a small business as a landlord.”

The council approved Bowser’s request to delay releasing the city’s already late budget proposal until next month.

The mayor was initially supposed to submit her budget to the council in March, but has sought more time to figure out how to incorporate federal coronavirus relief funds into the city’s spending plans.

On Tuesday, council chair Phil Mendelson (D) said Bowser’s office had again requested to extend the budget deadline until May 27, because the Department of Treasury’s guidance on how states can use federal funds will not be released until May 10.

Arguing in support of the mayor’s request, Mendelson said he did not want the council to receive an “incomplete and inaccurate budget” that would affect a slew of committee hearings related to how funds are allocated.

While several lawmakers raised concerns about the delay, Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) was the only vote against it. She said the move could harm city residents most in need — especially those who could benefit from increased unemployment payments, local stimulus checks and other measures that could be made possible through federal funds.