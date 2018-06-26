The D.C. Council on Tuesday finalized a $14.5-billion budget for the coming fiscal year, including a package of tax increases that will fund new arts programs, tax credits for small businesses and improvements to the region’s public-transit system.

The new spending plan marked a 4.3 percent increase over the current year’s $13.9-billion budget. The local portion of the budget — which relies heavily on a complement of federal dollars — grew to $7.9 billion from $7.8 billion last year, an increase of 1.2 percent.

Passed during a season when the mayor and almost half the council is standing for re-election, the budget included no prominent cuts to existing programs and expanded spending at a time when the District is flush with excess tax revenue.

The council had already approved the main part of the budget in a separate vote, and on Tuesday voted for a raft of legislation that tweaked the District’s tax structure and provided funding for major budget initiatives.

Those include several tax hikes that will be used to pay for D.C.’s $179-million share of an agreement with Maryland and Virginia to infuse the Metro transit system with dedicated funding. It will mark the first time the bus and rail system has a reliable revenue stream since it opened in 1976.

The system has struggled in recent years with declining ridership, operational dysfunction and safety problems. Its managers say more money from regional governments is needed to rebuild and replace a range of aging systems.

The District’s new Metro funding will come from increases to the fee on ride-hailing trips with services such as Uber and Lyft — that fee will rise to 6 percent — along with increases to the general sales tax and taxes on commercial real estate worth more than $5 million.

Smokers will have to pay more for a pack of cigarettes under the new budget. The council agreed to raise the tax on every pack from $2.94 to $4.94, a 68 percent jump. The increase is aimed at curbing smoking, particularly among youth. The plan will also raise the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The legislation also alters the size of D.C.’s estate-tax exemption, which was previously pegged to the federal exemption and rose to about $11 million as a result of the Republican tax bill approved by Congress last year.

Under a suggestion first floated by Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), the exemption will drop again to $5.6 million.

The budget bill creates a $30-million stream of annual funding for the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities, which the commission can in turn distribute through programs and grants.

It also establishes a tax credit of up to $5,000 annually for small businesses, defined as those that bring in less than $2.5 million per year in gross revenue.

The budget, which passed the council by a unanimous vote, now goes to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has 10 days to sign it. Then it goes to Congress for a 30-day review period and will take effect Oct. 1.