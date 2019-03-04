The chair of the D.C. Council said Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) acted inappropriately when he emailed business proposals to potential employers and offered them his influence and connections as an elected official.

Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said the council would respond to Evans’ conduct but that he would first consult with Evans and other council members after meeting Monday with council’s lawyer.

“I believe our Code of Conduct provides that a member should not use council resources for personal purposes, for personal gain,” Mendelson said at a Monday news conference. “On the face of it, that appears to be exactly what happened.”

Evans, the city’s longest-serving lawmaker, faces growing scrutiny after The Washington Post reported last week that Evans sent solicitations on his government email to law firms that lobby the District government. The Post also reported that a federal grand jury issued a subpoena to D.C. officials for documents related to legislation that Evans promoted in 2016 that would have benefitted a digital sign company.

[Read the 2018 proposal from Evans here]

The council has a variety of ways to punish one of its own, including a vote of reprimand or censure, forming a special committee to investigate a lawmaker and removal of committee assignments.

[Federal grand jury issues subpoena for documents related to Evans]

“I don’t want to speculate what the response would be at this point, but I do believe the Council does have to, depending on the degree, have to respond,” Mendelson said Monday.

Five members of the D.C. Council can vote to create a special committee to investigate a lawmaker, a step suggested by D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large). As of early Monday afternoon, no one else had publicly expressed support for that idea.

Several progressive groups, including D.C. Working Families, Empower D.C. and 11 elected neighborhood commissioners, have called on Mendelson to strip Evans from his chairmanship of the Committee on Finance and Revenue, which has jurisdiction over tax policy and economic development.

“We are appalled by Council member Evans’ blatant unethical and corrupt actions,” the neighborhood commissioners wrote in a letter to Mendelson. “The Council has a past practice of removing Committee Chairs or taking other action for similar behavior, and we expect consistent treatment for such egregious conduct.”

Evans, through a spokesman, declined comment Monday.

The grand jury subpoena to the D.C. city administrator’s office, issued in October, sought documents relating to legislation Evans promoted in 2016 that would have benefited a digital-sign company after an executive sent Evans’ money and stock and offered his son a summer internship. Evans has said he returned the money and stock and his son did not take the internship.

The D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability opened an investigation into that matter early last year, later suspending it because of an ongoing law enforcement probe.

Business proposals obtained by The Post show how Evans has repeatedly mixed his public service and his private business. In one 2018 email sent to Nelson Mullins, a law firm that had lobbied his office on behalf of a client just months before, Evans said as a lawmaker and chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, he could engage in “cross-marketing my relationships and influence to Nelson Mullins clients.”

Evans' colleagues on the council were largely silent about the news on Monday.

The D.C. Council has been working to repair its reputation after a series of scandals earlier in the decade, when three lawmakers were convicted of federal crimes - two of the cases involved lawmakers accused of exploiting their public offices for personal grain.

Mendelson, who became chairman after his predecessor was charged with bank fraud, said he was concerned about the council’s reputation but wanted to wait for more facts before commenting about Evans.

“As I’ve said for a long time, I think the integrity of the council...is a delicate thing and that it always has to be watched carefully,” said Mendelson, later adding, “Often times there’s more than one side to a controversy. I’d like to understand that.”

[Months after mayor vows action, key opioid measures are in planning]

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who stressed ethics in her 2014 campaign, is close to Evans and said the veteran lawmaker told her over the weekend that he would be working to answer questions about the controversy surrounding him.

She declined on Monday to say whether she believed Evan’s conduct was appropriate.

“I think my focus would be on the process playing out, and allowing the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability to look at our code of ethics, the government, we’re all held to that code of ethics, and determine if there were any lines crossed,” Bowser told reporters during a news conference.

Some government reform advocates said Evans clearly crossed the line in his search for outside income.

Craig Holman of Public Citizen, a nonpartisan organization that lobbies for ethical government, said Evans’s solicitations to law firms were “breathtaking” and “an extremely egregious example of selling access to our government for private gain.”

Holman noted that the District’s ethics code states explicitly that public officials “may not knowingly use the prestige of office or public position for that employee’s private gain or that of another.”

Along with a 2016 controversy involving former D.C. Council member Vincent Orange – who sought to simultaneously hold a job leading the D.C. Chamber of Commerce and serve as a council member before ultimately resigning under pressure – Evans’ actions demonstrate the need for a ban or tighter restrictions on outside employment by council members, Holman said.

Of the 13 council members, only one other - Ward 2 Democrat Mary Cheh - claims significant outside income on financial disclosure firms. Cheh is a constitutional law professor at George Washington University.

Mendelson was cool to that idea Monday, saying the current system has worked and restricting outside employment may take an act of Congress.

Evans, who is up for re-election in 2020, is facing some blowback to the scandal in his ward.

William K. Smith, chairman of an Advisory Neighborhood Commission in Ward 2, said he was troubled by Evans’s memos and would be discussing the matter with other commissioners.

He said that although he would not yet call for Evans to step down or be disciplined, he hoped other council members were scrutinizing the issue.

“I think Jack has a lot of great achievements to his record, but you look at that memo and I think it really blurs and mars it,” Smith said. “I think there is an implied connection between his role as a lawyer for the firm and his role as a council member that is troubling and cynical.”

John Fanning, another neighborhood commissioner who once ran against Evans, planned to circulate a petition urging Evans to reveal his clients.

“Whose business is he doing?” said Fanning. “His own or the business of the residents of the District of Columbia?”

