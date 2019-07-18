D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) during his inauguration ceremony at The Walter E Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on January 02, 2018. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The cousin of a D.C. Council member who cast a deciding vote for a no-bid sports gambling contract is listed as the chief executive of a business that would receive $3 million under the deal, according to a document obtained by The Washington Post.

D.C. officials awarded a five-year, $215 million contract to the Greek gaming company Intralot to manage the city lottery and an upcoming online sports betting program.

Plans submitted by Intralot to city officials lists Keith McDuffie — cousin of D.C Council Member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) — as the chief executive and point of contact for Potomac Supply Company, a subcontractor that would receive $3 million over five years to supply commercial paper products. The plans are required to demonstrate that Intralot is meeting city targets for including local and minority-owned businesses.

Reached Thursday, Keith McDuffie said he had no involvement with Potomac Supply Company.

Okera Stewart, who is listed in corporate filings with the city as the company’s owner and principal, said Keith McDuffie is just a longtime friend.

Keith McDuffie “has no financial ownership interst (sic)” in Potomac Supply, Stewart wrote in an email. He said Keith McDuffie was mistakenly identified by Intralot as his company’s chief executive.

Byron Boothe, the Intralot executive who signed the subcontracting plan on June 7, 2019, did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment. Neither did Emmanuel Bailey, a local businessman whose company holds a majority stake in the gaming contract.

Reached by phone Thursday, Keith McDuffie said “I don’t know anything about Potomac Supply Company.” He declined to say if he was involved with any sports gambling or lottery business.

Keith McDuffie is a founding partner of JL Terrell Construction, which lists the same H Street NE address on city registration records as Potomac Supply Company.

When the D.C. Council began discussing whether to circumvent the usual competitive bidding process to award the lucrative sports betting contract on a sole source basis, Kenyan McDuffie, the council member, had expressed misgivings.

But the lawmaker backed the contract last week when it narrowly passed the D.C. Council on a 7-5 margin.

Asked about the document listing his cousin as chief executive for a subcontracting company, Kenyan McDuffie said in a statement that said city records indicate Stewart “is the sole owner and operator of Potomac Supply Company. I have not seen, nor do I have knowledge of, any documents to the contrary.”

Kenyan McDuffie previously told The Washington Post that he was not familiar with Potomac Supply Company, but said he had known Stewart and his family “for years.”

[How gambling can reshape the Washington sports fan’s experience]

The Post obtained the subcontracting plan through a Freedom of Information Act request with the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, which regulates the lottery. Keith McDuffie and Potomac Supply Company were not listed in an earlier confidential version of the plan obtained by The Post prior to the council vote.

The sports gambling contract was the subject of intense scrutiny at D.C. city hall, with some lawmakers raising concerns about potential cronyism and the suspension of competitive bidding rules meant to ensure the best deal for taxpayers on government projects.

Critics noted several other subcontractors had political connections, including a marketing firm led by a former campaign aide to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), a former member of the State Board of Education and a law firm that lobbied for the legalization of sports gambling.

Several lawmakers also called on Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), who championed sports betting and a sole-source contract, to recuse himself from the vote on the contract because of his private business relationship with William “Billy” Jarvis, a lobbyist associated with Intralot. Evans declined to do so.

Emails provided to The Washington Post show Keith McDuffie sent contact information about Potomac Supply Company to Bailey, a top executive on the gambling contract, a week before Intralot signed its subcontracting plan.

Stewart believes that email may have confused Intralot officials into believing that McDuffie was involved in the company. He said he asked McDuffie to send that email because he was having technical problems with his own email account.

“He is a childhood friend. I knew he would get this done for me,” said Stewart, who has organized a fundraiser for Kenyan McDuffie with the lawmaker’s cousin. “In retrospect, I probably should have had my wife do it.”

Financial records provided to the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development, which certifies companies in the city’s minority contracting program, list only Stewart and his wife as involved in operations at Potomac Supply.

Stewart, who has also had business ventures involving medical wigs, education and pharmaceuticals, said he was drawn to sports gambling as a business opportunity for local Washingtonians. He said he has secured deals with paper suppliers, but has not inked a final agreement to work with Intralot.

“Mr. Keith McDuffie has nothing to do with Potomac Supply Company,” said Stewart. “I do want to be very clear: I am a Washingtonian here and I’m trying to go after an opportunity that I worked hard for.”

