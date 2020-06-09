“I am especially concerned,” Bowser wrote, that the proposals “amend laws related to issues like Body-worn cameras, laws which received significant consideration and public input when they were crafted.... Allowing for community input and vetting by our residents can only serve to refine and strengthen changes to policing in the District.”

The District joins lawmakers across the country, from the Minneapolis City Council to Democrats in the U.S. Congress, in closely examining policing, prompted by two weeks of nationwide grief and fury sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Even as D.C. lawmakers passed a bevy of changes, however, they also acknowledged that the bill does not address some of the core demands of demonstrators to overhaul policing.

Some of the most liberal members of the council urged their colleagues not to let the momentum of the moment dissipate. In the coming weeks, the council is set to debate the city budget with an opportunity to redirect money from traditional policing to other city agencies.

Tuesday’s vote enacts the changes for 90 days, which can be extended to 225 days with a second vote. To make the measures permanent, the council would need to hold public hearings and vote again.

The legislation bans the Metropolitant Police Department from using chemical irritants or rubber bullets to disperse peaceful protesters, additions suggested by Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), one of the Council’s most liberal members.

Among other provisions, it gives felons incarcerated in the D.C. Jail the right to vote (currently only those with misdemeanor convictions can do so) and makes it a felony for a police officer to use a neck restraint on someone.

The legislation also aims to leave the union out of the police disciplinary process; makes changes to the groups tasked with overseeing police misconduct; and requires the city to publish, within 72 hours of a serious use of force, the name of the officer or officers involved and their body camera footage.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D), who came up with the provision to remove the police disciplinary process from the city’s collective bargaining agreement with the police union, called that idea “arguably one of the most important provisions.”

“... It will enable quicker and more effective discipline where it’s needed,” he said.

Under his plan, the city would come up with its own disciplinary process, starting when the current police contract ends this September.

The police officers’ union objected vehemently to the legislation before it passed, calling the bill “a dangerous path to unchecked violence in the District.” The labor group’s statement said the D.C. police department does not suffer from the bias or misconduct seen in some cities.

“The outcome of the current language in the Bill (as proposed) will undoubtedly result in an exponential increase in crime and a mass exodus in personnel,” the union wrote.

Other proposals did not make it into the final legislation, including Grosso’s suggestions that the city cap its police force, currently about 3,800 employees, at 3,500 members, and that the police not be allowed to participate in military training, an idea that other council members worried would prevent police from training on responding to terrorism or natural disasters.

Several council members vowed to look at further steps, including potentially reducing the size of the police department, during the city’s ongoing budget deliberations.