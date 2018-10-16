The D.C. Council unexpectedly delayed a final vote Tuesday on regulating Airbnb and other short-term rental companies because of a last-minute dispute over how to pay for the legislation.

Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) reluctantly agreed to postpone what would be a final vote until Nov. 13, after objections were raised by council members David Grosso (I-At Large), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1).

The council unanimously gave preliminary approval to the bill two weeks ago. Since then, however, Mendelson and other supporters have been unable to satisfy concerns from some members over an estimate from D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt that the legislation would cost the city $104 million over four years.

The proposal would prevent D.C. property owners from renting out second homes on a short-term basis and limit those who rent out spare rooms or basements in their primary residences.

It would affect thousands of D.C. property owners who have turned to “home sharing” to earn income, as well as the tourists and business travelers who use the service to find lodging in the nation’s capital.

Before postponing the matter, the council agreed to delay implementation, so if the law is passed, it would take effect Oct. 1, 2019. That would give the city time to create an enforcement and licensing agency, which would include 20 full-time employees.

The legislation has been pushed by the hotel industry and its unions, affordable-housing activists and community groups that argue short-term rentals are destroying the character of residential neighborhoods.

Airbnb has lobbied hard against the plan, saying it would cost property owners tens of millions of dollars in lost income and give the District the most restrictive legislation of any major U.S. city except New York and San Francisco. The company warned Monday it may seek to put the issue directly to voters with a ballot initiative in 2020.

Both sides have been running television ads and social-media campaigns to try to sway lawmakers and win public support.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has suggested that she thinks the bill is too restrictive but has not threatened to veto it.

The debate over short-term rentals has become part of a broader controversy over gentrification in the District. Critics say Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO and similar short-term-rental companies are driving up housing costs.

But Airbnb and its allies, including many hosts, argue that people living in the city need the extra income from renting out their properties to afford to stay in the District.

Home-sharing companies say the hotel industry and its unionized workers are trying to eliminate competition. About 9,000 short-term rentals operate in the District, competing with about 31,000 hotel rooms.

The rental companies say that short-term rental properties represent such a small fraction of the District’s 300,000 housing units that the overall effect on rents is minimal.

Under the legislation, property owners could not rent second homes on a short-term basis. And homeowners could rent their primary residence for no more than 90 days in a calendar year when the host is absent — a practice termed a “vacation rental.”

There would be no limit on short-term rentals of space in one’s residence — such as a spare bedroom or basement — when the host is present.

DeWitt warned Monday that the bill “is expected to eliminate nearly all current short-term rentals.”

That’s because it prohibits short-term rentals in residential areas, where as much as 90 percent of such rentals take place, DeWitt’s wrote in a fiscal impact statement.

As a result, the measure would cost the city $21.7 million in fiscal year 2019, and $104.1 million through fiscal year 2022 in lost tax revenue if those short-term rentals are put out of business, according to DeWitt.

Mendelson argued the zoning issue isn’t a problem because the city doesn’t enforce the existing regulations. Most short-term rentals in the District are already technically illegal — because they occur in residential zones, where such business activity is prohibited — but the violations are seldom punished.

“It’s a bizarre situation,” Mendelson said. “It’s bizarre because what the chief financial officer has opined is that the bill makes it easier for the government to enforce existing laws and regulations, and in enforcing [them], most of the short-term rentals would be prohibited. Well, that’s not our intent. Our intent is to ensure that home sharing can continue and prosper in the District.”