Tuesday is the council’s last chance to revise and approve bills passed on a first reading two weeks ago. Those that are approved again will head to the desk of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

Bowser criticized the sentencing adjustment legislation on Monday, saying that the bill — which allows offenders who committed crimes before the age of 25 to seek release after 15 years in prison — did not adequately provide for judges to hear the viewpoints of crime victims.

“I have been very strident about making sure victims’ voices are represented in the bill,” Bowser said, adding, “There are a lot of things being done at the end of the council period as it relates to public safety that will warrant our continued attention to see if they are going to make our city safer.”

Asked whether she would veto the bill, which passed unanimously two weeks ago as part of a larger package of legislation, Bowser said she would “look at it closely.”

Police Chief Peter Newsham, who is leaving early next year to head the police department in Prince William County, also said he “respectfully disagree[s]” with the early-release bill.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he expects the council will approve it on a second reading.

Mendelson said, however, that the council would consider changes to a bill requiring businesses to offer employees laid off during the coronavirus pandemic a chance to get their jobs back once the businesses resume hiring.

Upon hearing complaints from employers, especially in the restaurant industry, Mendelson said the council would consider exempting some businesses with 50 or fewer employees, rather than 35; giving laid-off workers less time to decide whether they want their jobs back; clarifying that employees are only eligible to return to a “substantially similar” job; and ending the requirement in June 2024 instead of December of that year.

Mendelson said he was tabling a proposal that he had asked the council to vote on Tuesday: ending the city’s moratorium on utility shut-offs during the pandemic-related health emergency.

The legislation drew numerous complaints from advocacy groups, who said it would be cruel and dangerous to turn off electrical power, water or gas for residents struggling during the pandemic and unable to pay their bills.

Mendelson said he is still gathering more information but believes people who are not meant to benefit from the provision are taking advantage of it: Of 24,000 Washington Gas customers who are currently in arrears, only 3,600 qualify as low income, according to information provided by the utility, he said.

Those who are low income have other options for covering their bills, Mendelson said, including the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and a city-mandated payment plan program that allows customers to slowly pay back what they owe without hurting their credit score. The payment plan option would mean utilities still collect some revenue.