The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to remove council member Jack Evans as chairman of its Committee on Finance and Revenue and hire an outside law firm to investigate his actions, but stopped short of stripping the veteran lawmaker of other committee assignments.

The votes followed lengthy, sometimes heated exchanges between Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and others over a redistribution of the committee’s duties and whether stripping the chairmanship from Evans (D-Ward 2) — who is under scrutiny for private consulting he did for companies with interests before the D.C. government — adequately addressed the council’s concerns about the issue.

David Grosso (I-At Large) called for Evans to be removed from all committees pending the investigation.

Mendelson argued against such a move, saying at a Tuesday morning breakfast that it would be unprecedented and would “emasculate” Evans.

“There has not been due process, there has not been an investigation,” Mendelson said. “It would be as close as we can get to disenfranchising Ward 2 voters, because Mr. Evans is still the elected representative.”

Grosso said the allegations surrounding Evans also are unprecedented, and that due process doesn’t apply.



D.C. Council member Jack Evans (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

“This is not like he’s going to go to jail or he’s going to have to pay some big fine. This is about protecting the integrity of this institution,” said Grosso, who called Monday for Evans to resign from the council. “We have clear and convincing evidence that there was at least the appearance of a conflict happening . . . in multiple situations.”

Evans, first elected in 1991, has been a fixture of city politics since and an ally to the business community for decades. Since the fall, a federal grand jury has issued several subpoenas to governmental bodies seeking documents about him and his clients.

The FBI recently searched his home, and Evans resigned from the Metro board last month after The Washington Post reported that an investigation found evidence that he committed ethics violations at the transit agency, where he had served as chairman.

Mendelson said the international law firm O’Melveny & Myers will conduct the council’s probe of Evans, which he estimated will cost taxpayers between $100,000 and $200,000. A report from the investigation will be made public.

The council’s general counsel, Nicole Streeter, told council members the firm’s team would be made up of several former federal prosecutors.

Mendelson said the law firm should complete its work by September, at which point an ad-hoc council committee will be created to consider whether the results of the investigation warrant further action. He said he anticipated the committee will give Evans an opportunity to respond to allegations and that it should complete its work by mid-October.

Read more:

Contract to manage sports betting system and lottery finds shaky support on D.C. Council

Ahead of vote on gambling contract, new questions on lobbyist’s work with D.C. Council member Jack Evans

Jack Evans addresses D.C. Council about growing ethics scandal, but members seem unswayed about stripping him of powerful chairmanship

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news