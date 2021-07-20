Mendelson’s proposed budget funds a long list of liberal priorities, including a trust fund for low-income babies and major increases in housing programs, without raising taxes.
The authors of the tax increase proposal, council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), say that wealthy residents who were not financially hurt by the coronavirus pandemic can afford to pay more, and that the city needs a long-term funding stream, not a one-time federal infusion.
“Homelessness is a choice, and displacement is a choice, and poverty is a choice,” Lewis George said in an interview. “We have the wealth and the resources in our city to solve these issues, not just for this fiscal year or next fiscal year but for decades to come.”
The council will vote on the tax increase when it takes its first vote on the 2022 budget Tuesday, followed by final votes in August.
The proposal calls for raising the marginal tax rate to 9.25 percent for a single earner who makes between $250,000 and $500,000 per year. Currently, those who make between $60,000 and $350,000 annually are taxed at 8.5 percent, and those who make between $350,000 and a million dollars a year are taxed at 8.75 percent.
Those earning between half a million dollars and a million dollars annually would see their marginal tax rate increase to 9.75 percent, and the top marginal tax rate for those earning more than a million dollars annually would grow from 8.95 to 10.75 percent.
That would translate to about $375 more in the yearly tax bill of someone earning $300,000, and $6,500 more in the tax bill of someone earning $1 million, according to tables circulated by the three council members.
The tax increase would net the city about $100 million in fiscal year 2022, Lewis George said in an interview.
The council members propose putting that money toward three programs: housing vouchers, grants to child-care centers to fund raises for their workers, and an increase in the earned income tax credit.
The District currently offers low-income wage earners a tax credit that is worth 40 percent of the credit that they receive on their federal taxes — which is already, by some measures, a higher percentage than any state’s match. The council members’ proposal would raise the value to 55 percent of the federal credit, and would direct the city to pay out the credit in monthly installments rather than an annual sum.
The plan would also subsidize permanent supportive housing vouchers for as many as 2,000 more residents who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless without long-term subsidized housing.
In his newsletter this month, Mendelson, one of the most vocal critics of the tax hike, called raising taxes “an easy way out.” He said it would be smarter instead for the council to better scrutinize how agencies like the D.C. Housing Authority are using their funds for efforts like public housing repairs.
“I have yet to hear a coherent, logical explanation for why the Council should be doing this,” Mendelson wrote. “I do not understand the argument that we must raise taxes now to fill the gap when the federal funds run out three years from now.”
During budget negotiations last year, the council struck down a similar proposal from Allen to raise marginal tax rates on incomes above $250,000.
The 2020 measure failed on a 5-8 vote. Two of the legislators who voted against the proposal, Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) and David Grosso (I-At Large), are no longer members of the council. Todd was replaced by Lewis George, and Grosso was replaced by Christina Henderson (I-At Large), who said in an interview that she would consider approving the tax increase if the child-care spending is structured in a way that she believes will work.
In response to critics who say that the council should postpone tax increases, Lewis George described a vigil that she attended at Foundry United Methodist Church on Sunday in memory of a man who died on the church steps this summer and 42 others who have died homeless in D.C. this year.
“Jose couldn’t wait,” she said of the man who died on the church steps. “Every day that we wait, more unhoused residents will die on the streets of our community.”