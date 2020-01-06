Regardless of whether he testifies, council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who oversaw the council’s internal probe of Evans, is set to summarize what the investigation found and why council members voted unanimously last month to recommend expulsion. Members will also have an opportunity to make statements on why they believe that Evans should be removed.

Evans’s ouster would bring an ignominious end to a nearly three-decade political career. An investigation commissioned by the council last year found that he violated ethics rules when he used his office to assist companies that paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars for consulting services.

Evans, his spokesman and his attorney did not return calls Monday for comment.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he asked Evans to share his plans over the weekend but did not know whether Evans would speak.

Expulsion requires 11 votes, meaning two members would have to change their minds by Jan. 21 to save Evans’s job. Mendelson, who has urged Evans to resign rather than be removed, said he “had no reason to believe” that any lawmakers have wavered on supporting expulsion.

Evans previously declined to testify under oath in response to the ethics probe. Shortly after the council’s expulsion vote, he said the failure of an effort to gather enough signatures to remove him from office showed that “the voters in Ward 2 do not want me to leave.”

The removal of Evans would mark the culmination of nearly two years of scandals that have diminished the influence and stature of the District’s longest-serving lawmaker.

Evans stepped down from the board of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority last summer after an investigation there found ethics violations. The D.C. ethics board also fined Evans $20,000 for using government email and touting his public office while trying to land work at local law firms.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Evans, and FBI agents searched his home in June, but he has not been charged with a crime. Federal authorities have not commented on their probe.

Evans has considered running for another term this year even if he is expelled or resigns, according to two people who spoke to him before the holidays and described those private conversations on the condition of anonymity.

He has not filed for reelection; the deadline is in March.

Six other candidates have filed to compete for the Ward 2 council seat in the June Democratic primary, which is tantamount to the general election in a deep-blue city.

If Evans is expelled, the D.C. election board would schedule a special election to fill his seat for the rest of the current term.

Evans’s lawyers have argued that he should not be expelled during an election year and that removal would disenfranchise voters in Ward 2, which covers downtown, Foggy Bottom, Dupont Circle and Georgetown.

Mendelson said he and other at-large members would pick up constituent services for Ward 2 residents if Evans is removed from office. He also said he would keep Evans’s employees on the government payroll for several months to give them time to find new jobs.

“Constituents will not be ignored, they will not be forsaken,” Mendelson said.

