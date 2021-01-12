Council members feared a repeat of Dec. 12 — when hordes of demonstrators poured into downtown, clashing violently with counterprotesters and targeting Black Lives Matter signs at churches. They worried Trump would use any new unrest to seize control of local law enforcement — as he threatened to do last summer, amid demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

As it happened, the pro-Trump mob instead turned its focus to the U.S. Capitol, a federal building. But with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration looming next week, and far-right groups promising to return, the council is again seeking clarity on plans to protect D.C. and its residents, and to ensure that local law enforcement agencies, rather than their federal counterparts, keep control of city streets.

“I’ve got deep concerns about the coordination and preparation between several law enforcement officials and others who are charged with the keeping people safe through and during the inauguration,” said Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5).

He and other lawmakers said they are especially disturbed that Trump egged on the demonstrators at a rally outside the White House before they headed to the Capitol.

“Law enforcement — local and federal — should be coordinating with the understanding President Trump and his far-right conspiracy influence fanatics are a threat to local District of Columbia, the Capitol, National Security and Democracy,” McDuffie said.

Fears of unrest downtown last week prompted the council to issue a statement urging residents not to engage with those who were traveling to the city to protest on Jan. 6.

“The Dec. 12 demonstrations got out of hand, and we were hearing tenuous tips that [Jan. 6] would be worse … White supremacists looking for African Americans to beat up, or some of the militia groups going over to Black Lives Matter Plaza and looking for trouble and confrontation,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said (D-At Large). “And that it would then, in turn, provoke the president to threaten to do what he threatened to do back in June, which was take over the police.”

The chairman added: “I can assure you, nobody was thinking about storming the Capitol.”

In coming days, more potential violence is expected. The FBI recently issued a memo to law enforcement agencies that “armed protests” are being planned at state capitols across the country, as well as the District, leading up to the inauguration. On far-right online forums, calls to action have included discussions about potential violence about how to skirt the city’s strict weapons laws. In an unprecedented move, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday asked Americans not to visit the District on Jan. 20, telling them to participate in Biden’s inauguration virtually.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), said he and other council members are still seeking more specifics on the government’s plan to protect federal sites and monuments after last week’s collapse. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said she’s received emails and calls from residents asking how they can remain safe should those seeking to cause harm decide to venture into other parts of the city.

“We’ve been told we have help from the surrounding jurisdictions with their law enforcement. We have our own MPD. We have federal forces, we have the National Guard — it ought to be enough,” Cheh said. “I don’t know what more we could supplement them with.”

To mitigate further turmoil in the city, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Monday that emergency measures for the inauguration would take effect Wednesday, six days earlier than planned. Bowser extended indoor dining and museum closures and asked Wolf to prohibit any permits for demonstrations from Monday until Jan. 24. The National Guard said it plans to deploy more than 15,000 members during the inauguration, compared to the 340 members who were initially activated ahead of Wednesday’s riot.

“As somebody who lives five blocks away [from the Capitol] and represents the neighbors around it, we are concerned about what planning and preparations are also taking place for outside the fence,” said Allen (D), who initiated last week’s briefing with Racine, Acting Police Chief Robert Contee III and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez.