“He has betrayed each and every one of us,” said Council member Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3). “You would speak to him about council things but he was speaking for the people who were buying him.”

One after the next, each council member spoke of how Evans betrayed the public trust, violated his office and further tarnished the image of a District government that has been struggling to push past a history of public corruption.

Tuesday’s vote is the first step for expulsion. The step was so novel that the council and staff members spent several minutes poring over the rules to try to figure out next steps. It was agreed that the council would need to reconvene no sooner than one week to hold a hearing before casting a formal vote to remove Evans.

Expulsion requires the votes of 11 of 13 members. Evans, the city’s longest serving lawmaker, was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Ward 2 Democrat is the target of a federal investigation into the nexus between his public office and his private business dealings.

His lawyers have argued against expulsion because he also faces a potential recall election. First elected in 1991, Evans is up for re-election next year, although he has not filed paperwork to seek another term.

This story will be updated.

