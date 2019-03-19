The D.C. Council on Tuesday reprimanded its longest serving member, Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), and announced plans to dilute the power of his committee after he repeatedly using his government staff and email to solicit business from law firms that lobby the city, offering to use his influence and connections to help their clients.

The unanimous vote comes as the veteran lawmaker is the target of a federal investigation into his business dealings and faces the threat of a recall election.

“I brought embarrassment to this council, to myself and my family,” a subdued Evans said from the council dais on Tuesday. “Going forward, I will work tirelessly to restore the trust of my constituents, of my colleagues here on the council and of the residents of the District of Columbia.”

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he would reduce the responsibilities that Evans holds as chairman of the finance and revenue committee, shifting oversight of tax abatement, tax increment financing, the Washington Convention and Sports Authority/Events D.C. and Commission on the Arts and Humanities to committees led by other lawmakers.

““What is before us is discipline, and anyone who might suggest that this is not painful should put themselves in Mr. Evans’ shoes,” Mendelson said. “This is a public meeting. It is a specially called meeting. There is one item of business. I have repeatedly invoked Jack Evans’ name in condemnation of his conduct. We do this to make clear to the public that Mr. Evans’ actions do not reflect the Council’s values.”

The changes to the committee responsibilities requires a separate vote by the council, scheduled for April.

The reprimand focused on Evans’ use of government resources for non-official business, and the fact that he “knowingly used the prestige of his office and public position seeking private gain.”

Evans walked away from reporters after the reprimand vote.

The Washington Post obtained emails Evans sent on his government account to law firms in 2015 and 2018 in which he highlighted his ability to attract private clients as a lawmaker and and as chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Evans has issued several public apologies but has not specified what he was apologizing for. As he left a civic association meeting two weeks ago, Evans, in a brief interview, suggested that his mistake was using his council email to send business proposals to potential employers.

“A Councilmember must perform the duties of the office to which he or she is elected in a manner that maintains the confidence of the public and must take no action that violates or threatens the public trust,” the resolution of reprimand reads.

[Evans withstood ethics scrutiny for decades. This time may be different]

A reprimand vote is an expression of disapproval, but is not considered discipline and does not carry any consequences. Earlier in the decade, then-Council members Jim Graham (D-Ward 1) and Marion S. Barry (D-Ward 8) were reprimanded for contracting scandals.



Council member Jack Evans takes his seat for Mayor Muriel Bowsers State of the District address, on March, 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Good government, progressive activists and a host of civic groups have urged the council to strip Evans of his powerful perch as chair of the Committee on Finance and Revenue, which oversees tax policy, finances and tourism industry.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has suggested that Evans, an ally, should not be removed as committee chairman while investigations are pending. She offered him a shout-out in her annual State of the District address on Monday night.

“It was, after all, through our own fiscal responsibility, our commitment to good government, and the responsible leadership of public servants like Councilmember Jack Evans and Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWitt that in less than two decades, our city went from a federal Control Board to a AAA bond rating,” Bowser said.

The reprimand of Evans specifies that the business proposals where violations of internal council ethics rules.

“Councilmember Jack Evans’ actions constitute of violation of section VI of the Code of Official Conduct, in that he directed a Council employee to use government time and resources for purposes other than official Council business, and further, he knowingly used the prestige of his office and public position seeking private gain.”

But the reprimand also says that it is not addressing the ties between Evans and private companies that are part of a federal probe. Multiple lawmakers say they want to reserve judgement on those issues until the federal investigation wraps up.

A federal grand jury issued a subpoena last fall to the city administrator, seeking documents related to connections between Evans and a digital sign company that offered him consulting fees, stock shares and a summer internship for his son before he drafted legislation that would have benefitted the company. Evans has said he returned the fees and stocks and that his son never took the position.

Earlier this month, the D.C. Council and the mayor’s office received additional subpoenas, seeking records and information about Evans and a wider circle of businesses and entities, suggesting the investigation was expanding.

The subpoena to the D.C. Council also requested a host of documents specific to Evans, including records about his ethics trainings, any advice he may have sought about outside employment and his financial disclosures, according to two people who have seen the document.

Evans has declined to discuss the federal investigation. WMATA has also launched an internal ethics investigation.

In a closed-door meeting of the D.C. Council last week, Evans told colleagues that he would stop his consulting work. Council members are allowed to hold second jobs, but only Evans and Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), a law professor at George Washington University, report significant outside income.

Evans is up for re-election in 2020, but voters may have a say before then.

Adam Eidinger, who led a successful 2014 ballot measure to decriminalize marijuana in the District, filed paperwork with the D.C. Board of Elections Monday to force a recall election against Evans, first elected in 1991.

Once the petitions are approved, recall supporters must collect signatures from 10 percent of the roughly 52,000 registered voters in Ward 2 to trigger a recall election.

It would be unprecedented; no member of the council has ever been recalled. Once the board of elections approves a recall petition, supporters have 180 days to collect the necessary signatures. If the signatures are verified, the board has 114 days to call a special recall election. If Evans is ousted, the board would have another 114 days to call a special election to fill the vacancy.

This story will be updated.

Read more:

Bowser proposes tax increase for housing, announces free Circulator rides

District employee charged with welfare fraud, trading cash and sex for benefits

Evans urged to resign from Democratic Party leadership

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news