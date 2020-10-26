She’ll advise other poll workers, field questions from voters and ensure ballots are sealed and safely returned to the D.C. Board of Elections.

“I’m responsible for everything that is in that poll center,” said Hubbard, 72. “If someone needs help ­— if we’re overwhelmed and someone needs to take a break — I can step in.”

Coronavirus concerns prompted many older poll workers to sit out this year’s election, causing problems during the D.C. primary in June and spurring officials in Maryland and elsewhere to warn of possible shortages in November.

Those warnings prompted a flood of younger volunteers to step forward.

With in-person voting underway in Virginia and Maryland and beginning in the District, elections officials throughout the region say they have more than enough people to work the polls — in part because of the newcomers, but also because of stalwarts like Hubbard.

“I can never say no to volunteering for something good,” said Hubbard, who has no underlying conditions and plans to work every day through Nov. 3, wearing a mask and gloves and taking other precautions. “Since I’m pretty healthy, I feel like I’m safe.”

More than 120,000 people have already voted by mail or drop box in the District, but city officials are bracing for record in-person turnout, similar to what has happened in Virginia, Maryland and other early-voting states. Elections officials say voters should expect lines if they choose to cast ballots in person.

The city has opened massive voting “supercenters” in each ward to allow large numbers of voters to remain spaced apart. Unlike past elections, voters may cast ballots at any early voting center, regardless of where they live.

D.C. residents are required to wear masks when they vote, and all poll workers are provided with a mask and gloves, Hubbard said. Ballot and check-in clerks will be separated from voters by a plastic screen, and voting booths will be cleaned after each voter.

“D.C., we’re very good about taking the covid seriously,” she added. “They’re doing everything they can to protect the voters.”

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Hubbard moved to the District when she was 9. She graduated from Dunbar High School and said she has voted in every election possible since she reached voting age. But she became familiar with the elections process even earlier.

Her mother was a poll worker, too.

Back then, Hubbard says, nearly every Election Day volunteer appeared to be a senior citizen. She recalls riding with her family when they dropped her mom off at the precinct in the morning and picking her up later that night.

Hubbard was a cheerleader for the Washington Football Team from 1975 to 1981 and worked for the federal government for decades. An a cappella singer who has performed the national anthem at professional sporting events, she also is a model for a women’s clothing boutique that helps Black Greek organizations raise scholarship money.

She was determined to follow in her mother’s footsteps as an Election Day volunteer and did so in 2008, after retiring from the General Services Administration as a financial management analyst.

That fall, she watched scores of first-time voters cast their ballots, inspired by the opportunity to elect the nation’s first Black president.

She said she hopes the interest in working the polls this year is indicative of a new generation of politically savvy young folks.