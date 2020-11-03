With Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden all but ensured to carry the District’s three electoral college votes, the at-large D.C. Council race emerged as the highest-stakes contest on the ballot.

The top two-finishers in the 24-person field fill two seats on the council. Incumbent Democrat Robert C. White Jr. is favored to keep his seat, leaving the others competing for the second slot.

A slew of independent candidates had the highest profiles and name recognition heading into the election, including former lawmaker Vincent B. Orange Sr., former at-large candidates Ed Lazere and Marcus Goodwin and former council aide Christina Henderson.

Some results from early and mail ballots received before this weekend are expected to be released shortly after polls close. The winner may not be clear for several days or weeks.

The at-large council race morphed into a referendum on the city’s increasingly liberal direction after two of the most fiscally conservative lawmakers lost in the Democratic primaries and liberal Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) declined to seek a third term, unleashing a free-for-all to succeed him.

Public campaign financing and easier ballot access requirements enabled a host of other candidates to run as independents.

They include Markus Batchelor, vice president of the D.C. State Board of Education; Mónica Palacio, former director of the D.C. Office of Human Rights; shadow representative Franklin Garcia; and neighborhood commissioners Chander Jayaraman and Alexander Padro. Claudia Barragán, Mario Cristaldo, Calvin Gurley, Kathy Henderson (who is unrelated to Christina Henderson), A’Shia Howard, Jeanné Lewis, Eric Rogers, Michangelo Scruggs, Keith Silver and Will Merrifield are also running. Republican Marya Pickering, Statehood Green Party nominee Ann Wilcox and Libertarian Joseph Bishop-Henchman are on the ballot. Rick Murphree is on the ballot but dropped out of the race.

The at-large race is likely to have significant impact on the future of city hall politics with the business-friendly centrist wing and the left-leaning flank of the council vying for a majority on the 13-member body.

Lloyd Thompson, 58, voted for Orange, a self-described fiscal conservative, because he was worried the council was drifting too far left.

“A lot of the new people on the council, sometimes they seem to go a little off-kilter,” said Thompson, an accountant who cast his ballot at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center. “Orange can bring them back. They’re a little too progressive for me.”

Others, like Matthew Brown of Glover Park, cheered on the increasingly liberal city leadership.

“Any change I get I’m trying to get more progressive voices at all levels of government,” said Brown, 36, who voted early last week for Lazere and Batchelor, two of the furthest left candidates in the race. “D.C. is a wonderfully blue district, but there’s still income inequality, and police aren’t treating people on the eastern side of the city in a fair way.”

But it was President Trump, not local officials, on the minds of many D.C. voters casting their ballots.

“I can’t really feel that I know that Biden is going to win; I can’t really feel that I know Trump is gonna win,” said Emma Ward, 76, decked out in a sash from her time in 2011 as Ms. Senior District of Columbia. She had stopped by King Greenleaf Recreation Center to check out the atmosphere, even though she dropped off a ballot two weeks ago.

“I just don’t feel great about not knowing what could possibly happen,” she added.

The other council contests are low-profile affairs.

Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who won a June special election to fill the vacancy triggered by longtime lawmaker Jack Evans’s resignation, is favored to win a full four-year term but faces spirited opposition. Independents Randy Downs and Martín Miguel Fernandez and Statehood Green Party candidate Peter Bolton are challenging her.

Council members Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) are expected to win reelection, while Janeese Lewis George, who defeated incumbent Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) in the June primary, is on track to win office with nominal opposition.

Voters are also weighing in on Initiative 81, a ballot measure decriminalizing certain psychedelic plants and fungi. Seats on the D.C. State Board of Education and on hyperlocal advisory neighborhood commissions are also on the ballot.

D.C. elections officials had been looking to avoid the debacles that derailed the June primaries, when some voters had to wait in line past midnight and others never received the mail-in ballot they requested.

For the general election, officials mailed each voter a ballot, established 55 drop-off sites throughout the city and operated 32 early voting locations. The D.C. Board of Elections kept 95 voter centers open on Election Day, including several “supercenters” at large facilities including Nationals Park and Capital One Arena but short of the usual 144 traditional polling places.

As of Monday, more than 282,000 residents had already cast their ballot by mail or at early polling places. In 2016, 126,000 D.C. voters cast early ballots in the presidential race, which saw 312,000 voters turn out.

The strategy of expanding early voting to avoid crowded polling places appeared to be paying off Tuesday morning.

Dave Rossi, a 51-year-old preschool teacher, said he worried about catching coronavirus at the polls, but he worried more about Republican efforts to stymie mail-in voting. “You are not going to stop my vote. I will be there, on the day of,” Rossi said after casting a ballot at Hardy Middle School, where there were no lines.

In interviews at polling places, many early voters said they wanted the solace of seeing their ballot count without relying on mail delivery and without enduring Election Day waits.