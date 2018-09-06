

Independent D.C. Council candidate S. Kathryn Allen in June. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in March 2017. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The D.C. Board of Elections is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday on allegations of signature fraud that could derail the candidacy of S. Kathryn Allen, the business community’s pick for an at-large seat on the D.C. Council.

The woman who holds that seat, Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), has challenged thousands of signatures Allen submitted to qualify for the ballot, alleging widespread forgeries and technical errors.

The case may hinge on Leonard Howard Jr., who is listed on Allen’s petition sheets as the person responsible for collecting hundreds of signatures, some of which are alleged to be fake.

Howard has told The Washington Post that he never collected signatures and that his own name was forged on petition sheets.

Election officials this week disqualified nearly half of the 6,086 signatures of registered voters submitted by the Allen campaign, leaving her with 101 over the 3,000 requirement..

The Silverman campaign wants the board to throw out more than 300 of the accepted signatures that are linked to Howard, because of his claim that he did not collect them.

In an interview Thursday, Howard said he would stand by his statements to The Post under oath. The election board this week authorized a subpoena for Howard after he agreed to testify.

“I’m getting tired of the whole situation because I said on numerous times what’s going on,” Howard said.

Two other people listed as signature collectors for the Allen campaign and accused of forgery have told The Post that they did not work for Allen. The board declined on Wednesday to issue subpoenas for them to appear Friday, citing short notice.

The Allen campaign, meanwhile, wants the board to restore hundreds of signatures that were thrown out for technical reasons.

The election board plans to issue a decision on Silverman’s challenge by Monday and may hear from additional witnesses Sunday. Ballots must be finalized by Sept. 17.

Silverman declined to comment ahead of Friday’s hearing.

Aides to Allen did not immediately return requests for comment.

Policy issues in the at-large race, which was shaping up as the only competitive race of the November general election, have been eclipsed by the allegations of signature fraud.

Silverman, a former journalist and policy analyst, earned the antipathy of business leaders after she sponsored the city’s landmark law on paid family and sick leave, which taxes businesses to pay for the government-run benefits program.

Allen, a 63-year-old businesswoman, suggested that the law was “radical” and “out of step” with businesses. Her campaign is bankrolled by real estate and other commercial interests, and her campaign is co-chaired by business-friendly former mayor Anthony Williams (D) and former council member David Catania (I).

As mayor, Williams was embroiled in his own signature scandal, which forced him to wage a write-in reelection campaign after he was disqualified from the Democratic primary ballot.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who is running for reelection without serious opposition, has solicited support for Allen, according to a business executive, and her campaign staffers were among those collecting signatures to land Allen on the ballot. Bowser’s staffers were not accused of forgery. A Bowser spokeswoman said the mayor has not made calls or held campaign events for Allen.



A sample page of signatures shared by former D.C. Council candidate Traci Hughes. She said the firm she hired to collect signatures, Strategies for Change, submitted improper or fraudulent petitions. (Fenit Nirappil/The Washington Post)

Allen has blamed a company she hired to help her qualify for the ballot, Strategies for Change, for turning in fraudulent signatures, several of which purported to be from Silverman’s staffers or progressive activists who back the incumbent.

Traci Hughes, another candidate in the at-large council race, dropped out of the race after receiving what she described as hundreds of obviously forged signatures from Strategies for Change.

Khalil Thompson, who leads Strategies for Change, initially told The Post his firm was not retained by the Allen campaign. But The Allen campaign said it was, and Howard told the Post that Thompson contacted him in search of signature collectors for Allen.

As question swirled about his side business, last month Thompson resigned his D.C. government job as a special assistant to the Department of General Services director, The job paid $94,181 annually.

On an appearance on the “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” on WAMU-FM last week, Allen said she took “full responsibility” for the signature “mess.”

“I’m the candidate,” she said. “It’s my responsibility to collect these signatures, and that’s what I set out to do in absolute good faith.”

Allen declined to tell the show’s hosts whether she still employs campaign manager Kevin Parker, who was also accused of forging signatures by the Silverman campaign. Neither Allen nor Parker responded to questions from The Post.

Voters in November can select two candidates for at-large D.C. Council seats. Only one can be a Democrat, and council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) won her party’s nomination in the June primary.

Allen switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent to challenge Silverman. Other candidates include independents Rustin Lewis and Dionne Reeder, as well as several third-party candidates.

An Allen consultant withdrew a challenge of Reeder’s signatures this week. Lewis, who also used Strategies for Change to collect signatures, faced no challenges, but he is cooperating with ethics officials who are investigating allegations he broke the law by entering the race as an employee of the public University of the District of Columbia.