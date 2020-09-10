D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) even called on Board Chairman Michael Bennett to resign after the primary. On Thursday, Bennett sought to restore the electorate’s confidence by enumerating several new tools available to voters.

“The Board of Elections is laser-focused on making sure we have a safe and effective voting experience during this election,” Bennett said a news conference inside Capital One Arena, which will be made available as a “super vote center” this fall.

Bennett said the arena and other large vote centers, including Nationals Park, will allow for dozens of voters to be processed at once while remaining socially distanced to limit the spread of coronavirus. His advice to city residents was clear: vote as soon as possible.

“I do think we’ll have record-shattering turnouts,” Bennett said. “The real message is vote early, use your mail-in ballot … but if we have two to three times our normal turnout, there will be lines at some places.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Wednesday that she and members of the D.C. Council are checking in regularly with the independent elections board. She has asked her staff to assist them whenever possible, including helping to install ballot drop boxes and provide staffing for polling places.

The board has resisted Bowser’s request to open all 144 traditional polling places on Election Day. Citing pandemic safety concerns, the board plans to operate a reduced number of mostly larger locations.

Thirty-two early voting sites will be available beginning Oct. 27, and more than 90 locations will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3. The board will mail every registered voter a ballot in the first week of October and install 55 drop boxes across the city.

“It is my view that every precinct should be open,” Bowser said Wednesday. “We know a transformation to a mail-in voting system or to early voting happens over many cycles. It doesn’t happen overnight …. We also have to be prepared if [voters] say, ‘No thank you, I don’t want option A or B; I want to go to my voting precinct.’”

Bennett called that notion unrealistic. He said a number of traditional precincts, like church buildings, are no longer in use because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“The challenges have to do with being safe — some of the former precincts are too small for social distancing,” Bennett said. “We’re very confident that in this environment we’re providing the very best opportunity for every citizen to vote.”

The Board is testing a new way for voters to sign and submit their voter registrations on a smartphone without the need to print out an application, Bennett said in an interview.

This “signature capture technology” would be accessed through the board’s website and could be available to voters by mid September, but will require more testing to gauge its limitations. It would replace the now-shuttered “Vote4DC” app, which had a high failure rate.

Asked about poll workers, Bennett said the District will need about 4,000 of them for a smooth election. He said more than 1,500 people have been trained already while 3,500 have applied in total — and that Bowser had promised to make more than 2,000 D.C. government workers available.

“Young people have really answered the call to be poll workers,” Bennett said. “We want to make sure we continue that training process and we want to make sure people continue to apply.”

Elections officials were joined by Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who has been among a chorus of NBA players urging people to participate in the upcoming election. In a moment of candor, Beal, 27, acknowledged that this fall would mark his first time ever voting.

“I was kind of ignorant. Being naive — ‘who cares, how many people in the world, okay, my vote won’t count’ — that’s kind of ignorant thinking, and I totally migrated from that,” Beal said. “I clearly took that for granted for eight to 10 years.”

Beal, who is Black, said he changed his mind about the importance of voting after discussions with his family, including his grandparents, who taught him what they went through to secure the right to vote.

This fall, he has plans to vote by mail.

“There should be no excuse why your voice shouldn’t be heard,” Beal said.