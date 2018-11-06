D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), with infant daughter Miranda, prepares to vote at Shepherd Park Elementary School in Northwest Washington on Nov. 6, 2018. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was on track to become the city’s first mayor to win reelection in 16 years as polls closed in the nation’s capital Tuesday, even as the outcome of her intense, last-ditch effort to unseat an incumbent D.C. Council member and political rival remained uncertain.

Bowser was one of more than a dozen elected officials without serious opposition whose names appeared on the ballot. But she had much on the line in the District’s sole competitive race — between incumbent council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and independent challenger Dionne Reeder, whom Bowser endorsed.

The contest between Silverman — a white, Jewish woman who has been a champion of progressive legislation and frequent Bowser antagonist — and Reeder, a third-generation Washingtonian who is black and has the backing of the city’s business establishment, has become a showcase for larger tensions of race and class in the District.

It is also a chance for voters to render a verdict on the city’s leftward turn over the past several years, as Silverman and other lawmakers have advanced policies that put the District in the vanguard of progressive cities and states.

Foremost among those was a law guaranteeing workers some of the nation’s most generous paid family and medical leave — a law that was co-introduced by Silverman and was passed by the council in 2016 despite opposition from Bowser and some business groups.

“It’s kind of a referendum on whether D.C. is going to head in a very progressive direction, like places like Santa Monica, California, and Seattle,” said Ron Lester, a pollster who advised Mayor Marion Barry Jr. “This election is a bit of a proxy on that question.”

In other races, the city’s incumbent elected officials were expected to win reelection after a June primary that was decisive for most offices in heavily Democratic Washington.

Bowser, who had no serious opponents in either the primary or general election, was on track to be the first mayor elected to a second term in office since Anthony A. Williams in 2002.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s representative to the U.S. Congress, was expected to win reelection, as were Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Anita Bonds (D-At Large).

Also on the ballot were four positions on the D.C. State Board of Education and seats on the city’s Advisory Neighborhood Commissions — local panels that are influential in approving development projects.

Silverman had for a time appeared likewise to have a clear path to reelection. In September, the D.C. Board of Elections kicked the preferred candidate of the city’s business establishment, S. Kathryn Allen, off the ballot because of fraudulent signatures on her petition to qualify for office. At that point, Reeder was still campaigning in relative obscurity.

That changed when Bowser endorsed her shortly after the demise of Allen’s campaign. Virtually overnight, Reeder became a serious threat to Silverman, her message amplified by support from the mayor’s donor network.

Between Oct. 11 and 29 Reeder raised $118,000 to Silverman’s $71,000, campaign-finance records show — nearly a third of it on Oct. 24, when the mayor headlined a fundraiser for her campaign.

Bowser’s efforts were rare for D.C. mayors, who in the past have avoided publicly campaigning against incumbent council members.

At the polls on Tuesday, voters differed in their opinions of the mayor’s last-minute push to oust Silverman. Melvin Frazier, 52, a federal employee and Ward 7 voter, said Bowser’s endorsement was a big factor in his decision to vote for Reeder.

But Susan Campbell, 65, a Cleveland Park resident retired from a career in health policy, said she had been motivated to vote for Silverman because the mayor “went after her.” Campbell said she also voted for Bowser, believing that her three opponents — independent Dustin Canter, Libertarian Martin Moulton and Statehood Green Party candidate Ann Wilcox — were not viable options.

“She hasn’t wowed me, but she’s doing okay,” Campbell said of the mayor.

Bowser’s reelection comes after a first term in which she has avoided serious scandals and presided over an economic boom. Her major policy initiative — replacement of the D.C. General shelter for homeless families with smaller, safer shelters spread across the city — is on its way to completion. Polls have showed her to be broadly popular.

“I think she’s done a good job with the city,” said Robert Bemis, 76, a retired State Department employee and Ward 3 voter. “I think she’s run a largely scandal-free administration, which is important, particularly in this day and age.”

But the District continues to struggle with problems that include gentrification, a scandal-ridden public education system and subpar health care in the predominantly African American neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River. Bowser’s cautious approach to those issues has not always resonated with her constituents.

Ward 3 voter John Young, 50, said he would like to see “more aggressive initiatives” from the mayor’s office and was supporting Bowser without much enthusiasm.

“No one strong was running against her, and she’s not terrible,” he said.

Feelings ran hotter in the at-large council race. Reeder’s main message was one of opposition to the law on paid family leave, which she said she would replace, without ever providing promised details of a substitute plan.

But both she and people involved with her campaign went further in their attacks on Silverman, saying she was disrespectful toward African Americans and unfairly aggressive in her oversight of programs that benefited black residents in Southeast Washington. Silverman rejected those charges, saying she was a direct communicator and vigilant steward of taxpayer dollars.

In a city whose black residents have steadily been losing political clout, Reeder’s campaign tapped into deep-seated tensions by portraying Silverman as an outsider. On the eve of the election, the Reeder campaign’s Twitter account posted a graphic that included a grainy, black-and-white image of Silverman and states she “was born and raised in Baltimore”

Bo Shuff, Bowser’s 2014 campaign manager, condemned the ad on Facebook, writing: “Saying someone is less qualified for public service based on where they were born is, in a word, revolting.”

Silverman, who was born in New York state and grew up in Baltimore, moved to the District in the 1990s.

Bowser demurred when asked about the attacks on Silverman as she was voting Tuesday morning at Shepherd Park Elementary School in Northwest Washington.

“I’m going to be a mayor for people who have been here for five generations or people who have been here for five minutes, because that’s who makes up the District of Columbia, and every voice is important,” she said.

Ward 6 voter Michele Nelson, 50, a lawyer, took a dimmer view of the tone of the at-large council race. She said she ultimately voted for Silverman in part because of being turned off by the attacks against Silverman.

“I feel like it went low,” Nelson said of the at-large council campaign, “and it went as low as our national politics are going.”

Marisa Iati, Sommer Brugal, Cindy Choi, Liz Weber and Tyler Blint-Welsh contributed to this report.