Mendelson added to the emergency bill some changes following the council’s recent actions on United Medical Center, which triggered a financial control board at the troubled hospital that is Ward 8’s only full-service medical facility. The changes, which the council approved, will allow the hospital $22 million in annual city subsidies in future years, raising its allotment from $15 million, even as the control board looks to shut down some services to save money in the hospital’s final years before being replaced by a new facility at St. Elizabeths Hospital.