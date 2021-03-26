But Fenton said FEMA’s selection process for the 21 sites it has set up so far, and the additional 15 it plans to open, was based not just on its “social vulnerability index” but on population.

The agency started with the most populous states, opening sites in California, then Texas and Florida, and will continue to proceed by state size, Fenton said. That means the District — with a population smaller than all but two states — will not get this federal assistance.

The city government has struggled to bridge wide disparities in the vaccination rates between wealthy, more-White areas and low-income, predominantly Black neighborhoods that were hit hardest by the virus. According to the most recent city data, the rate of vaccinations in affluent Ward 3 is more than twice the rate of Wards 7 and 8, which are mostly Black and the poorest parts of the city.

FEMA’s community vaccination clinics are staffed by federal workers and come with an extra 3,000 to 6,000 doses of vaccine per day, on top of the doses already allocated by the federal government to each state on a per capita basis.

The federal agency is also providing logistical support, without any extra vaccine, to a far larger number of vaccination sites across the country.

“We worked with states in reverse order of population. So the District of Columbia, while on a per-population basis has high social vulnerability, it didn’t have the population numbers of Los Angeles within California or Arlington within Texas,” Fenton said.

Arlington, a Dallas suburb that received a FEMA site, has a population of under 400,000 residents, compared with more than 700,000 in the District. Other cities with sites up and running include Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia and Greensboro, N.C.

A D.C. health department leader caused concern among some city lawmakers on Wednesday when he said the local government did not want such a FEMA site in the District.

The next day, emergency management director Christopher Rodriguez said the District had requested one of the community vaccination clinics but was told the city did not qualify for this federal help.