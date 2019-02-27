D.C. residents wait in line to obtain or recharge SNAP benefits in August 2017. (Jason Andrew/For The Washington Post)

A former D.C. government employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal wire fraud charge in connection with a scheme to divert more than $400,000 in welfare funds intended for District residents, authorities said.

Gary T. Holliday, 49, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, according to a statement released by Jessie K. Liu, U.S. attorney for D.C., who collaborated on the case with D.C. Inspector General Daniel W. Lucas, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Holliday could face up to 41 months in prison, though his plea agreement could reduce that penalty. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Reached by telephone Wednesday afternoon, Holliday declined to speak to a reporter. His attorney, Jeffrey S. Jacobovitz, declined to comment on the case.

Officials at the D.C. Department of Human Services (DHS), which employed Holliday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Holliday, a resident of Fort Washington, Md., was a policy analyst at DHS, where he worked in a part of the agency that reviewed applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — commonly known as food stamps — and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Both programs provide assistance to low-income families through electronic benefit cards. Holliday allegedly took advantage of that system, authorities said, to siphon cash from the programs. Between March and June of 2017, according to court documents, he created a fraudulent application in another person’s name for SNAP and TANF benefits.

Holliday channeled more than $400,000 to the benefit card issued as a result of that process, which he then accessed, court documents state.

Holliday has agreed to repay the money, officials said.

The District is unique among cities in its control of sprawling human-services programs normally administered by states and counties. Those functions make up a substantial part of the city’s annual budget of more than $14 billion.

The city’s management of federal welfare programs, in particular, has been dogged by complaints and controversy over the last several years.

City officials had moved to cut off welfare benefits for recipients who had been on the rolls longer than five years, but in the fall of 2017 — as the deadline for the action approached — they relented, sparing 6,000 adults and 12,000 children the abrupt loss of assistance.

Later that year, the nonprofit Bread for the City, joined by food-stamp recipients, sued the District over alleged mismanagement of the SNAP program. The suit, which is ongoing, alleged that city officials adopted a flawed computer system to run the program over the objections of federal officials, leading to delays in benefit payments and other problems.

In the spring of 2018 the city launched a federally funded advertising campaign encouraging residents to report food-stamp fraud. However, DHS officials cancelled the campaign in the face of complaints from critics who said the ads were insensitive and encouraged the poor to spy on each other.

“Moving forward, we will work with food insecurity stakeholders and our federal partners to identify more appropriate strategies to educate residents on ways to prevent fraudulent behaviors and protect and support this important program,” the agency said in a statement.

