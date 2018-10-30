The District government will propose changes to zoning regulations to permit residents to use Airbnb and similar companies to host short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods where most such home-sharing now is technically illegal.

The D.C. Council asked the city’s independent zoning commission last week to amend the zoning laws to make the practice legal. The five-member commission, in turn, met Monday night and asked the D.C. Office of Planning to study the issue and recommend appropriate changes.

The council wants the zoning changes to smooth the way for proposed legislation that would impose some of the nation’s strictest limits on home-sharing.

Airbnb, which is opposed to the bill, wants the council to postpone action until after the planning office completed its study and the zoning commission acted on it — a process that could take months.

But D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who attended the brief commission meeting, said afterward he plans to push ahead with a final council vote on the short-term rentals bill on Nov. 13. A coalition supporting the legislation also wants a speedy resolution.

But before the bill can be implemented, inconsistencies between zoning regulations and home-sharing must be resolved.

Current law says property owners cannot rent their homes on a short-term bases — fewer than 30 days — in residential neighborhoods unless the host has a bed-and-breakfast license. An estimated 80 percent to 90 percent of home-sharing properties do not have the proper licensing.

The city has very rarely enforced those regulations as short-term rentals have grown in popularity. D.C. earns tens of millions of dollars a year in taxes on those rentals — despite the fact that they are technically illegal.

D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt has told the council that if the zoning regulations are enforced as is, the city would forgo up to $96 million over four years in lost tax revenue.

The push to restrict short-term rentals has been led by the hotel industry and its unions — concerned about competition from home-sharing — as well as community groups unhappy about transients in their neighborhoods. They have mounted a campaign, including television ads, arguing that the growth of short-term rentals is disrupting neighborhoods and aggravating a shortage of affordable rental housing.

“We applaud the D.C. Zoning Commission action to move the rezoning process forward, clearing the way for a final vote in two weeks,” said It’s Time DC, the coalition backing limits on Airbnb. “Home sharing should be legal but limited to primary residences to protect affordable housing.”

Airbnb and similar companies have countered with their own media effort saying that the hotel industry has exaggerated the impact on affordable housing. They say many hosts need the extra income to afford to remain in the city.

“As the Office of Planning prepares its report, we hope the staff will accept feedback from the thousands of District families that rely on home sharing to support their day to day needs,” Airbnb spokeswoman Crystal Davis said. “We encourage the D.C. Council to wait for the report’s findings and the Commission’s response before moving forward.”

The zoning commission, which must approve changes to the zoning code, has asked the city’s planning office whether changes should be made on an emergency basis, to be in place before the effective date of the proposed short-term rentals bill, which is Oct. 1, 2019.

“We want to make sure we do this right,” commission Chairman Anthony J. Hood said Monday night.

But Robert Miller, vice chair of the zoning commission, said he would oppose emergency action without first holding a public hearing.

Such a hearing could be contentious; a council hearing on Airbnb regulation in April, 2017 drew scores of speakers on both sides of the issue.

Earlier this month, the council gave initial approval to the legislation, which would ban short-term rentals of second homes. It would also place limits on the ability of homeowners to rent out their primary homes, requiring them to meet new licensing, insurance and safety requirements and to rent the space for no more than 90 days a year when the host is absent.