The man began following them, then shouted “You are not Americans!” and an expletive before assaulting the parents, the records show. The man also said, “You don’t belong here,” according to court records.
The son intervened, pushing the man away from his parents, but the man knocked the son and the mother to the ground.
The father suffered a broken wrist and the son a fractured finger. The mother suffered arm pain after the assault, court records state.
Police arrested Patrick Joseph-Miller Trebat, 38, of Northwest Washington. He faces three counts of bias-related crime — two counts of assault with significant bodily injury and one count of assault. His attorney, Thomas D. Engle, declined to comment.