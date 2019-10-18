Even the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), which opposed the law, endorsed the zoning change — albeit while continuing to express concerns that the law is too restrictive.

But it will take several weeks, and possibly months, before the District completes all the legal and administrative steps necessary to begin issuing licenses for short-term rental hosts, as required by the new law passed unanimously by the D.C. Council 11 months ago.

In the meantime, as much as 90 percent of the estimated 9,000 short-term rentals operating in the District are technically illegal because current zoning regulations prohibit them in residential areas.

The city has seldom enforced those zoning rules, and the commission appeared set to abolish them as a first step toward enacting the law. That could happen as early as next week, if the commission takes emergency action as sought by D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who testified at the hearing.

When the law takes effect, it will impose some of the tightest limits in the nation on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies. It prevents D.C. property owners from renting out second homes on a short-term basis, and it bars them from renting spare rooms or basements in their primary residences for more than 90 days per year when the host is away.

The commission could enact even tighter restrictions, such as reducing to 60 days a year the limit for short-term rentals when the host is absent.

But Mendelson said that was unlikely, based on the testimony and comments from commissioners on the five-person panel.

“My sense of it is that they’re not looking to depart from what the council did,” he said. For now, however, “we’re in kind of a netherworld” because so many short-term rentals are technically banned, he said.

The hotel industry and its unions pushed hard for the law, as a way to reduce competition from short-term rentals. Affordable-housing activists and community groups also backed it, saying the rentals were aggravating the city’s housing shortage and changing the character of neighborhoods.

Airbnb and similar companies fought the plan, saying it would cost property owners tens of millions of dollars in lost income. They said the impact of short-term rentals on the overall housing market was minimal.

Airbnb still dislikes the law, but it supports the zoning change because it wants to end the legal cloud that hangs over most of its hosts, executives said.

The proposed changes in regulations “add clarity and flexibility to existing regulations and streamline the Council’s recent legislation,” Airbnb policy manager Yvette Bourcicot told the commission.

On the other side, both the Hotel Association of Washington, D.C., and Unite Here, which represents hotel workers, endorsed the zoning change because they want the law to take effect. It will ban large-scale operations that manage short-term rentals, as opposed to individual homeowners.

The law “prevents investors and those with multiple properties from taking housing off the market,” Unite Here Local 25 political director Samuel Epps said.

For the law to take effect, certain steps are required by first the Zoning Commission and then the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

Commission Chairman Anthony J. Hood said a special public meeting will be held Thursday, where the panel could vote to legalize short-term rentals in residential areas. If it did so on an emergency basis, the change would take effect immediately for 120 days, giving both the commission and DCRA time to move ahead and make the change permanent.

If the commission acted on a regular basis, then a 30-day waiting period would be required before final action.

Once the zoning rules are changed, DCRA must adopt a rulemaking to implement the law. That also requires a comment period of 30 to 45 days, unless it is done on an emergency basis.

DCRA also must hire staff to process the new short-term rental licenses.

Bowser opposed the bill as too restrictive, but she did not veto it. Instead, she allowed it to become law without her signature.

Although her administration’s Office of Planning supported the zoning change at the hearing, it said the requirement that hosts rent only their primary residence, rather than allowing rentals of one additional premise, was “problematic.”

The planning office also complained that the 90-day cap on rentals, when the host is away, was more restrictive than regulations in some nearby jurisdictions.

Asked why it endorsed the zoning change, despite those objections, Office of Planning associate director Joel Lawson said, “We’re raising concerns that were raised by the public.”

