Stephanie Green, left, and Thomas Montague, second from left, were among the homeless population outside Union Station during the annual point-in-time homeless count in Washington on Jan. 24. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The number of homeless people in the nation’s capital has declined for the second year in a row, while remaining higher than it was five years ago, according to the results of an annual count released Tuesday.

The survey, mandated by the federal government, found 6,904 homeless people in D.C. The figure represented a 7.6 percent drop from 2017 and a 17.3 percent drop from 2016. It remains slightly higher than the homeless population of 6,865 in 2013.

The reduction was driven by a diminished number of homeless families. Kristy Greenwalt, director of the D.C. Interagency Council on Homelessness, pointed to the survey results as evidence the city’s plans to combat homelessness — which since 2015 have focused on families — are working.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) pledged to address homelessness during her 2014 campaign and has implemented a politically risky plan to close the main family shelter at the former site of D.C. General Hospital and replace it with smaller shelters spread throughout the city.

The D.C. Department of Human Services has also sought to help families with front-end social services, and sometimes financial aid, that prevent the need for a shelter stay.

“We have a plan, and that plan is working,” Greenwalt said.

She said the challenge in coming years would be to translate successful policies for homeless families to single adults, whose numbers actually rose this year by 5.2 percent. Greenwalt said the city plans to begin redeveloping its singles shelters — which some homeless men and women avoid, saying they are dangerous or dirty — and improving the intake process for single people.

The annual homeless count is conducted largely by volunteers on a night in January, and its results can vary based on factors such as the weather, with more people staying outside when it is unseasonably warm. Surveyors found 600 people sleeping on the street this year, compared with 897 last year.

The count of families is based for the most part on a census of those receiving homeless services in the District. Over the past two years, advocates have complained the city is making it harder for families to enter the shelter system, an approach that could artificially lower the official tally of homeless families. In December the D.C. Council approved stricter requirements for families to prove they are eligible for homeless services.

Greenwalt said those rules have simply ensured shelter space is required for those who really need it, rather than others who, for example, are not homeless but simply might not like living with relatives in a crowded home. Before the new shelter eligibility policies, she said, “we largely had folks flowing into the system with an open front door.”

Rachel Chason contributed to this report.