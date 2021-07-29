The action at the jail was the group’s second this week, after they barged into the Justice Department on Tuesday trying to ask questions about the detention of Jan. 6 suspects awaiting trial and whether any were being held in solitary confinement. Gosar called them “political prisoners” who are being “persecuted” and unjustly punished before trial. Reps. Bob Good (R-Va.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) joined the group. All have opposed an investigation into Jan. 6 and voted against Congressional Gold Medals for police officers who responded that day.