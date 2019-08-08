D.C. Council member Jack Evans listens during the D.C. Council meeting at The John Wilson Building on July 2, 2019 in Washington. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

D.C. Council member Jack Evans has been fined $20,000 by the city’s ethics agency for using government resources and touting his influence as an elected official while soliciting employment from local law firms.

The settlement approved Thursday by the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability is the latest fallout for the city’s longest-serving lawmaker who has been embroiled in an ethics scandal.

Earlier this year, The Washington Post obtained emails that Evans (D-Ward 2) sent from his council office while trying to land jobs at law firms in 2015 and 2018. He submitted business proposals highlighting his ability to attract private clients as a lawmaker and as chairman of the board of the region’s transit agency.

D.C. lawmakers, who have salaries of nearly $140,000, are allowed to hold outside jobs.

But the ethics board determined that Evans’s contact with the law firms violated rules that prohibit the use of government resources for personal reasons and using the prestige of office for private gain.

Reached Thursday, Evans referred to a news release from his office.

“Councilmember Evans, while not admitting any violation of the D.C. Council Code of Conduct, recognizes that these issues needed resolution in order to avoid a protracted and costly dispute resolution process,” the statement said.

The ethics board launched an investigation into Evans in 2018 for his dealings with a digital sign company that would have benefited from legislation he proposed, according to city officials familiar with the matter. That investigation was stayed after federal law enforcement officials also started reviewing the matter.

Brent Wolfingbarger, the agency’s director of government ethics, described the probe that concluded Thursday as a “spinoff” investigation and said the earlier case is still on hold.

“We are working with law enforcement to do what we can, but we are taking a second seat,” Wolfingbarger said.

Evans did not get hired by the law firms at the center of the ethics probe, but instead started a private consulting business that has also been under scrutiny.

After The Post published Evans’s emails with law firms, his colleagues on the D.C. Council voted to reprimand him and strip him of some responsibilities.

The emails also prompted the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to hire a law firm to conduct an ethics investigation into Evans.

The outside firm found Evans “knowingly” violated ethics rules to help friends and private clients. The WMATA board’s ethics committee found that Evans failed to disclose a conflict of interest with a parking company paying him for consulting services.

Evans stepped down from the transit agency’s board amid an outcry over the ethics investigation.

The findings of the transit agency’s probe prompted the D.C. Council to remove Evans as chairman of the Committee on Finance and Revenue and to hire an outside law firm to launch their own investigation. The firm’s report is to be made public this fall.

Federal law enforcement investigators searched Evans’s Georgetown home in June, and have requested a host of documents about Evans from the city government and WMATA.

Evans has not been charged with a crime.

Evans, first elected in 1991, has not filed for reelection next year. If he seeks another term, he faces five challengers in the Democratic primary as well as an ongoing effort to recall him from office.

