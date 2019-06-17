D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) has been involved for weeks in a standoff with the city’s chief financial officer. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

The D.C. Council plans to vote on a plan to use approximately $47 million in excess cash generated by the Washington Convention and Sports Authority for priorities that include public housing repairs, resolving a standoff with the District’s chief financial officer that threatened to derail the city’s budget, according to city officials familiar with the deal.

The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations, said council members will vote on legislation redirecting the funds on Tuesday, and expect that Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt will certify the resulting budget.

The deal is a victory for D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who for weeks has refused to back down in the face of DeWitt’s warnings that he would not certify a budget that extracted money from the reserves of the convention authority.

A spokesman for DeWitt declined to comment.

Mendelson did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.

At a morning news conference Monday, Mendelson refused to discuss the details of the deal that was taking shape but said he was confident that a resolution would be reached and that the budget would be certified.

“By the end of the day everything will be tied up in a neat bow,” he said.

DeWitt initially argued that any repurposing of the reserve funds could imperil the city’s credit rating and violate its obligations to the bondholders whose investments funded the construction of Walter E. Washington Convention Center in 1998 and its hotel in 2010.

However, Mendelson and D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) found documents showing that the authority’s reserves were being kept at too high a level and that the authority should have transferred nearly $47 million to the city’s general fund since the 2017 fiscal year.

DeWitt then said in a letter last week that he was placing that money in other reserves that offer a cushion of operating cash for emergencies, as well as accounts that fund the construction of affordable housing and other capital costs.

The council on Tuesday will vote on a proposal to remove the money from those funds, with some going to urgent repairs to the city’s dilapidated public housing units and the rest being used to upgrade the 911 dispatch system. It was not immediately clear how much would go toward each purpose.

